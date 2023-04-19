How the Potential Strike Affects Business in Hollywood – Deadline

No, it’s not just you.

Everyone feels the entertainment industry is stagnating as the WGA and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers try to secure a new film and television deal before May 1, when the current expires.

With the widespread belief that a strike is all but certain, every new case is filed until networks and streamers have a better idea of ​​what’s to come in the coming weeks. This means far fewer pitches, as the chances of a sale are slim. They “take no risks and feel paralyzed,” as one seller said of buyers.

“Nobody’s buying. This is the worst market I’ve ever been in,” lamented a veteran studio executive.

“Some places are still hearing arguments, but at this point they are expected to say no unless for some reason they tick all the boxes,” adds a top agent.

The most attractive slots – at least for now – are based on intellectual property that practically screams success overnight.

“It’s absolutely true that if a company is incentivized to do something because it’s a franchise IP or an overall deal, those are the things moving forward,” continued the agent. “That wasn’t the case before there was an impending strike, but it’s even harder now to sell original ideas…. not because buyers aren’t going to buy them, but because they don’t really know what it means to do something they don’t already have the financial incentive to do. And I don’t think that’s going to change between now or after a strike, if there is one.

For the projects that find a buyer, the negotiation has been incredibly slow. Lately, it has taken buyers months to negotiate and sign deals, sources said. And since studios are very selective about what they take out due to the unresponsive market, a lot of the development is just done in-house.

Production has also slowed in anticipation of a possible work stoppage. The threat of the strike prompted some projects to postpone their start dates until the fall, which had a ripple effect on the rest of the industry.

Deadline spoke to a number of actors who told us that auditions have dropped significantly. And a craftsman who just wrapped a major Hollywood production tells us he doesn’t expect to get another gig for months, as the number of movies and series that were slated to go into production dry up.

So, is a potential strike really to blame for the dramatic downturn in the industry? Not necessarily, insists an industry insider, who believes the underlying reasons run deeper.

“A potential strike forces everyone to take a break at the same time,” the major platforms insider said. “But they all needed to crop and rotate because they had so many things that weren’t working.”

The industry’s shift from growing streaming at all costs to trying to stay profitable during an economic downturn has contributed to the recent decline in development, as well as the cost-cutting and widespread layoffs that have gripped entertainment companies over the past year.

“I think everyone thinks that media companies, rightly or wrongly, are okay with a strike because it will allow them to meet some costs and maybe kill some deals,” continued the l. ‘agent. “It’s not based on anything other than our instincts.”

WGA members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The vote, which was approved by nearly 98% of eligible voting members, authorizes the WGA West Board and WGA East Council to call a strike if a fair deal is not reached by May 1. Many sticking points involve the level of minimum compensation, mini-theatre, and payment for features that hit theaters or stream.

“I think everyone is acting like a strike is going to happen. We understand that all the negotiations that have taken place so far are a bit superficial,” the agent said. “As always, it’s going to make or break this week and next.”

Peter White contributed to this report.