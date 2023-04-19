Jake Gyllenhaal “did a lot of sourdough” during lockdown | Entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal “has been making a lot of sourdough bread” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 42-year-old actor was living next door to fellow Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis during the COVID lockdown, and she has now revealed they have helped each other during the health crisis.
The actress – who is also Jake’s godmother – told PEOPLE: “We just got to know each other. He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute.
Jake – who has been in a relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu since 2018 – developed his passion for baking bread amid the pandemic.
Jamie shared, “He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot.”
Jake actually continued to cook after the lockdown.
He said, “I still eat sourdough. Yes. I haven’t quit. Even though we’ve come out of the pandemic, I still make sourdough.”
Jamie previously revealed that Jake had become a “bread lover” during the pandemic.
The award-winning actress recalled Jake delivering bread to her amid the crisis.
She told ‘The Jess Cagle Show’: “There was a mass of people around the world who felt that all this alone time was demanding and learning a new expertise, which is the sourdough bread of a very good starter. So yes, he became a sourdough bread enthusiast..
“I was sitting in my office at home and we were still in the middle of COVID. So everyone was staying very far away from each other. And I remember my window was open to my office and this figure appeared on my desk and I would just slide a plate with a ball of steaming sourdough bread and then he would walk away.”
