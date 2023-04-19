EastEnders actor reveals he’s dating a major Hollywood star

EastEnders star Jonny Labey revealed over the weekend that he is dating a major Hollywood star.

The 30-year-old actor, best known for playing the role of Paul Coker in the BBC soap opera, is now in a relationship with Hannah Amin.

Hannah is a British dancer and actress, who stars in the 2019 film adaptation of Cats alongside huge stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench and James Corden.

It’s the first time Jonny has gone public with his love interest since splitting from fiancée Chrissy Brooke three years ago.

Jonny and Hannah enjoyed a sweet mini break over the weekend as they went public with their romance as they wore matching dressing gowns and posed for a mirror selfie.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Jonny wrote: ‘How does the other half live…we’re happy to have bathrobes and a choice of flip flops or slippers!’

Hannah commented, “Cosy cozy.”

In 2018, Jonny announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Chrissy.

The actor, who was 25 at the timerevealed he popped the question to his dancer love in a cute Instagram post.

In the blink of an eye, the happy couple beamed into the camera as Chrissy proudly showed off her beautiful diamond ring.

Jonny shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram and gushed about their love, writing in the caption, “She said YES…a while ago!” It was obvious from the moment we met.

“She is the perfect balance of kindness, beauty and madness that I will love for the rest of my life!” I love you @chrissy_brooke Here’s to many more years (sic)’

The duo appeared on the show Dance Dance Dance in 2017 and eventually won the contest.

Since leaving Albert Square in 2016, Jonny has continued to judge CBBC talent show Take The Next Step.

After Paul’s death on EastEnders, Jonny admitted he didn’t want to leave the soap but thinks it was the right time.

The actor said, “It wasn’t my choice, but I strongly believe that everything happens for a reason.”

“It’s sad because I was just starting and it’s [Paul] just kind of happened and started to get interesting.

“Like any other work, it’s always about the bigger picture and all you can do is do the part justice.”

During Paul’s brief stay at Walford, he became involved in a relationship with Ben Mitchell, played by Harry Reid, who has since left the show to appear in the theatrical production Witness For The Prosecution.

On the show, Paul and Ben’s 2015 romance was once described as “shameful” as the BBC soap opera aired their gay sex scene at a funeral home.

Television watchdog Ofcom received 48 complaints from the public after Ben was seen getting frisky with Paul in front of an open coffin containing the body of a deceased woman.

Jonny defended the scene, which was ultimately rejected by Ofcom.

He told theDaily Express at the time: “I have a lot of gay friends and I feel like in the gay community there is no homophobia, but when you spread it out in the wider community, you get those answers.”

“We get the pages and we do our best with them. We think about where we come from and take care of it; it is not the sense to take negative comments and fight against them.