Hollywood on strike? Here’s what the writers are fighting for

The Writers Guild argues that the switch to streaming has created many problems for its members and that drastic changes are needed

Since the start of negotiations between the WGA and the studios a month ago, writers have shared stories of how they have struggled to keep up with the cost of living even though they have credits for TV shows. hit television and movies to their name.

So what exactly do Hollywood writers want to change in their industry and are ready to strike? The list of demands is long and involves a lot of employment contract jargon, but here are some of the biggest issues.

Streaming does not pay

When it comes to getting paid as a TV writer, the path to a comfortable income was pretty clear. A new writer would start as an assistant on a 22-episode television or cable series, gaining experience to eventually land a writing position.

This set number of episodes would offer a low but decent pay as the writer has built the experience to become a story editor, a writer-producer, and then maybe one day a showrunner pitching his own show ideas all by getting residual checks for reruns and syndication.

Streaming has changed everything.

Many series now have 10 episodes or less, often airing all at once for binge viewing rather than on a weekly basis. Fewer episodes means fewer opportunities for writers to get jobs with lower pay, as shows now need less time to fully write a season.

The WGA also argued that the shift to streaming has resulted in an increase in the number of members who only receive pay at the scale, or the minimum level as defined in the negotiation agreement with the studios. With fewer episodes in a production, even writers in higher-paying positions are paid the same as a full-scale writer for a 22-episode season, because the higher per-episode rates don’t stretch as far. away over shorter seasons.

Although it is up to the agents to negotiate higher pay for writers at the scale, the WGA has listed in its demands scheme different ways to incorporate higher pay for writers into the next collective agreement. One proposal involves duration protections, which guarantee an over-the-scale pay if a writer works beyond a certain duration per episode. The sweeping protections are currently only available to writer-producers and showrunners, but the WGA believes extending them to all writers would reverse the pay cut.

WGA West President Meredith Stiehm (Photo: Getty Images)

Dream in the “mini-rooms”

The pivot to streaming has also led to the rise of “mini-rooms”, which are writers’ rooms that are brought together before production on a series begins, or sometimes even before it is greenlit. . The WGA wants to rein in the practice, saying it has been abused by the studios. Meredith Stiehm, President of the WGA West said that mini-rooms are a way for studios to “work around” old compensation practices.

“Mini rooms” were used as a tool by studios to request more scripts for a potential project beyond the pilot episode to see if it was worth some light on, especially if such a project had a high budget.

A showrunner may agree to mini-rooms if it means their projects are picked up, but this can lead to situations where writers, many of whom have little experience, are lured into these mini-rooms to produce multiple scripts in a short period of time. time. time or getting stuck in a mini-room that lasts longer than expected, leaving them unable to take on other jobs.

And the biggest sting of all: writers in these mini-rooms are only paid minimum contract rates. For the WGA, this is the biggest abuse of all, as writers do the same work they would in a traditional writers room but for less money, and sometimes without the guarantee that the scripts they write will actually be produced.

In its model requests, the WGA argued that the upcoming studio deal should “guarantee appropriate compensation for writing television series throughout the pre-production, production and post-production process”, in order to to ensure mini-rooms are not used as a way to pay writers less.

A writers room is a writers room, WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman told TheWrap before talks began. You can’t just say that the work the writers do in a mini room is worth less than what they do in a regular writers room after the show is lit.

2007 WGA Writers’ Strike

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Nipping AI in the bud

The threat of artificial intelligence taking over a writer’s job in Hollywood isn’t immediate, but ask any writer who was there during the 2007 writers’ strike and they’ll tell you how the deal that ended the strike conceded higher pay and residuals. on “new media” like streaming because it was an untested medium, only for streaming to quickly gain popularity as shows like “House of Cards” led to the Netflix boom in the years that followed .

The WGA therefore seeks to eliminate any chance of a studio using ChatGPT or similar software to create a script. In a series of tweets posted shortly after talks began, the Writers Guild made its stance on AI very clear, saying it had sent out proposed contract rules preventing studios from using AI to create a script covered by their contract with the WGA or to use AI. writing as raw material.

“It is important to note that AI software does not create anything. It generates a regurgitation of what it has fed,” the WGA said. “Plagiarism is a hallmark of the AI ​​process.”

So… is a strike really going to take place?

The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the studio’s negotiating arm, have two more weeks to reach an agreement. Through the strike authorization vote, WGA members made it clear that they are united in demanding a change in the status quo in Hollywood. The question now is whether the studios and the WGA will be able to reach a compromise and whether that compromise will satisfy the needs of the guild members.

Nearly two years ago, the IATSE union of workers below the line in Hollywood was on the verge of ordering its first-ever strike before a tentative agreement was reached. The compromises made in this agreement sharply divided IATSE members when it came time to vote on whether to approve the proposed contract, and the vote passed by only the narrowest of margins.

It is far too early to know if such a debate would take place among writers for their agreement, but the IATSE recalls how many Hollywood workers are fed up with wages and working conditions and how hungry is great for radical change. What’s less clear is whether the studios, many of which are laying off employees and cutting costs, will reach deals that satisfy writers or whether the two sides will stay so far apart that the WGA will take to the picket lines.

If that happens, studios will rely on months of finished movies and TV shows to fuel their streaming services, but productions trying to continue won’t be able to turn to writers for consultation or rewrites. if it is impossible for a scene to be shot as written. As a result, most if not all productions in Hollywood will go dark, costing writers, crew members, and corporations who rely on Hollywood for patronage millions of dollars in salary.

It’s a huge cost, but the overwhelming willingness of writers to strike shows how much they think this change is needed.