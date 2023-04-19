Entertainment
MCU ‘Kang the Conqueror’ Actor Jonathan Majors Dumped by Talent Manager Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations
MCU “Kang the Conqueror” actor Jonathan Majors has been fired by his management team, Entertainment 360, after allegations of domestic abuse.
MCU’s ‘Kang the Conqueror’ Actor Jonathan Majors Dumped by Talent Manager
Majors has been in hot water lately after making headlines three weeks ago when he was arrested in New York for domestic violence. Representatives for the majors initially denied the allegations, but have since begun to distance themselves from the Marvel actor.
Prior to his arrest, PR firm The Lede Company also began a rift with the Majors and fashion company Valentino announced that the Majors would not be invited to the Met Gala this year.
Jonathan Major has already filmed the second season of the Disney+ series “Loki” where he resumes his role as Kang the Conqueror. He’s also set to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” but filming won’t begin for a while. At this time, Disney and Marvel have not pulled the majors from the MCU or publicly commented on the allegations it faces.
Currently starring in ‘Creed III’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, Johnathan Majors was arrested in New York over the weekend for assaulting a woman,according to TMZ.
“Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was arrested on Saturday morning for strangulation, assault and harassment. Cops were said to have responded to a call for duty around 11 a.m. ET near the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
The alleged victim in this case, a woman, was told to police that Majors had an argument with her and began attacking her. Their exact relationship is unknown.
Our sources tell us that the alleged victim had visible injuries, including a laceration behind the ear, redness and marks on the face. She was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition. As for the majors, he was handcuffed and taken to jail on the spot, as the police felt there was enough evidence for probable cause. Have heard that he is currently out of custody.“
TMZ
He is due to appear before a judge on May 8 as he faces multiple counts of harassment and assault. Evidence, including video footage and witness testimony, would point to Majors, a rising star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for minor head and neck injuries.
Major’s criminal defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told Deadline:
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is likely the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows…We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly.”
The criminal defense attorney added that “the evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, testimony from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements of the woman retracting these allegations.”
Major’s attorney also released a series of text messages to the press. They have been redacted to protect the identity of the woman, in which she takes responsibility for the fight:
“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this.” They assured me that you will not be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw my injuries and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about it. I told them it was my fault for trying to take your phone. I just got out of the hospital. Call me when you’re out. I like you.”
At present, Majors still remains represented by WME.
Do you think Majors will ultimately be removed from the MCU over these allegations? Let us know in the comments.
