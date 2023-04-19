West Hollywood becomes the first city in the nation to ban rodent glue traps

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — The West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously to ban the sale and use of rodent glue traps, making it the first in the United States to have such an ordinance.

The ban approved on Tuesday was led by Council member Lauren Meister and has been in the works for a year.

This isn’t the first time the city has led the way in animal welfare. West Hollywood has also banned the sale of puppies in pet stores in addition to a fur ban and a ban on declawing cats.

“We are a city that is a city of compassion and a city of progress,” Meister said. “So a progressive and compassionate city has to lead the way. So hopefully we’ll be a model for other cities by banning these inhumane glue traps.”

Meister said West Hollywood doesn’t have a rodent or pest problem and said sticky trays, which typically trap small creatures and in some cases can be deadly to small animals, were banned because ‘they just hurt the animals.

Other pest control options will be considered, according to the city.

“As the staff report points out, animals that get stuck in glue traps are unable to free themselves,” said Courtney Penly, a West Hollywood resident and PETA member who spoke at the meeting. Tuesday.

Meister said the city’s public facilities department would look for alternatives to the traps.

The ordinance takes effect in one year.

