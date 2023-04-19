Entertainment
Alaya F Breaks Silence on Nepotism Privileges in Bollywood, Exclusively Says My Nepotism Gave Me Some Access, But…
Aalia Furniturewala aka Alaya F is owned by Father Bedi of Bollywood. The actress who made her debut in Saif Ali Khan co-star Jawaani Jaaneman and soon to be seen in ZEE5’s U Turn, is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi. Belonging to a prominent Bollywood family, Alaya had certain privileges, and now she speaks candidly about it.
In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Alaya got candid about being a nepo-kids, the privileges it has earned her, and much more. She also revealed why she chose Alaya F as the movie name instead of Aalia Furniturewala. Read on to find out everything she said.
When asked if the reason netizens tend not to label her as a child nepo – as much as other stars, is Bedi’s absence of her name and being made impersonating Alaya F, the U Turn actress said, That’s not the reason at all. People mention it first, tell it (me being a product of nepotism), it’s like they don’t. They do (but) they don’t to a very, very great extent. But they still do. She continued, I have a privilege, I take responsibility for this privilege, I take note of this privilege, I understand that things are easier for me, have been easier for me in many ways. But they haven’t been easy in many ways either.
Alaya F added, People forget to realize that there are many stages and levels of access your nepotism can give you. My nepotism got me some access, but it never got me a movie. But access is also so important by default, it’s the most important thing. Therefore, no matter what, I can never neglect this privilege. Because getting into these rooms is the most difficult. Once you’re in the rooms, the rest is your watch.
She continued: If I keep worrying about realizing my privileges or disregarding my privileges or all those 800 conversations we keep having, I feel like it’s an endless loop well stuck. Nothing has changed in how I was raised or where I was raised or who I was raised by – it won’t change, we can have many conversations about it. What can change is the work I do, the amount of work I choose to do or not do, all of these things are variable. So I try to make the most of those things, which are things that I can actually do something about and do the most. The day I wouldn’t do that is the day I would feel very disappointed in myself. I would then have the impression of taking things lightly. I can’t see myself doing it. I am very grateful for this opportunity and these wonderful circumstances in which I am. And I promise to make the most of it and hopefully that will become clearer and clearer with every movie that I make.
Talking about having names like Bedi and Furniturewala, Alaya F said, I guess those names will always be there, and I’m proud to have those names. It’s not that I kept my name Alaya F because I want to run away from privileges. My family name is Furniturewala. It’s been a very long name… I’ve always gone through F, it’s just the way. There was no real idea to separate me from my… it wasn’t that. She added: I will never say I didn’t have the privilege or tried not to use it because it gets used to without me even trying. But I actively tried to make my own choices.
Check out Alaya F talking about nepotism in Bollywood and the privileges of nepo kids here:
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment news, updates and exclusives.
