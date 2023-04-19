Pokemon Actor Announces Retirement Amid Cancer Battle





Today, the Pokemon community comes together to raise one of their own. You may not know James Carter by name, but you most definitely know his voice. The actor has long-voiced characters like Gary Oak and Team Rocket’s James in the English dub of Pokemon. After years of hard work, Carter announced his plans to retire from Pokemon at the end of Season 25 amid their battle with cancer. Taking to Caring Bridge, Carter’s family shared the retirement announcement with supporters. In other news, Jimmy has decided to step down from adapting scripts and voice dubbing for Pokémon USA, effective at the end of Season 25. He has been on the show since Episode 1, c t is therefore a timely decision as the series moves on to new characters and storylines,” the site reads. “We remain eternally grateful for your love, thoughts, comments, ‘hearts’, prayers and wishes.” For those unfamiliar with Carter’s journey, their Caring Bridge fund began Jan. 30 after the actor was diagnosed with cancer. “After almost a year of his throat ‘not feeling well’, Jimmy was diagnosed in late January 2023 with advanced cancer that appears to have started at the base of his tongue (the ‘waterfall’, where the tongue enters throat), and spread to both sides of his tongue and also to some lymph nodes in his neck,” the fund states. According to Carter’s latest Caring Bridge update, they continue to fight cancer valiantly even though a “more aggressive chemo approach” has been deemed necessary for treatment. You can also support Carter and her family through Caring Bridge by donating here if you wish. As for the voice actor, his history in the anime community is well known. They’ve been in the business since the late 90s and started working on Pokemon in 1998. Carter is best known for voicing Gary Oak as well as James, Meowth and Professor Oak. They’ve also overseen Pokemon as an ADR script adapter for decades now. And beyond Pokemon, Carter has worked on other popular anime titles like Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Sonic X, Tokyo Mew Mew and more. Our thoughts are with Carter and their loved ones during this difficult time. If you want to support the actor, you can find more information about their health fund at Caring Bridge.

