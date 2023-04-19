Twilight TV Show in the works – The Hollywood Reporter





Take out the shine. THE The Twilight Saga gets the TV treatment as sources say The Hollywood Reporter that a serial version of author Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling book series is in development via Lionsgate Television. Sinead Daly, whose credits include Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency And Lowering, is attached to write the Twilight script. Sources say Daly is working with Lionsgate TV to determine what the specific version of Twilight will be and whether it will be a remake of Meyer’s books or a different offshoot. THE Dusk The TV series is in its infancy and does not yet have a network/platform, as sources say the studio, which controls the rights to the franchise, plans to spearhead the development of the project before buying the package rights. There is no timetable yet for when Dusk the series will be offered to potential buyers. Sources say author Meyer is expected to be involved in the TV adaptation. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Erik Feig, who during his tenure at Summit Entertainment bought the rights to the Dusk series of books after the demise of Paramount Pictures, are both attached to executive produce the television outlet. Godfrey’s Temple Hill banner produced all five films distributed by Feig’s Summit. The film franchise, which stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, has collectively grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide. Representatives for Lionsgate Television declined to comment. Dusk is a major piece of the Lionsgate library. In 2017, five years after The Breaking Dawn: Part 2 completed Meyer’s film adaptation, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told Wall Street on an earnings call that “there are a lot more stories to tell, and we’re ready to tell them. when our creators are ready to tell these stories”, in reference to the two Dusk And The hunger Games franchisees. Word of a Dusk The television series comes as Lionsgate has negotiated with multiple bidders to potentially divest its studio business and premium cable network Starz by the end of September 2023. Lionsgate’s studio business, which includes film and television production divisions, increased its revenue by 25% to nearly $900 million in the third quarter. Lionsgate TV also recently announced plans to relaunch Spartacus with a series of sequels from creator Steven S. DeKnight. Lionsgate TV produced both Spartacus blood and sand and the prequel miniseries arena gods as the franchise also remains a treasured part of the studio’s library. Lionsgate and Starz also recently relaunched To partyand the studio explored a sequel to Showtime’s old comedy Weedsas reboots remain more marketable and reduce clutter while helping to increase the value of years-old library titles. THE Dusk the movies recently moved streaming to NBCUniversal’s Peacock after a stint at Netflix. The time of the Dusk the series comes as HBO Max recently confirmed that he is in the early stages of development of a Harry Potter TV adaptation with plans for a decade of JK Rowling’s beloved book series with the controversial author attached as executive producer. Genre programming continues to remain in high demand as Amazon last year launched a new version of The Lord of the Rings, with Warner Bros. Discovery also plans to make new episodes of feature films based on the works of JRR Tolkien. Daly is replaced by WME, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Ashley Silver.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/twilight-tv-series-in-the-works-1235391710/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related