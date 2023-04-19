Scotland at the Great Escape: Presentation times and locations, and announcement of a Scottish networking evening





Posted: April 19, 2023 Sixteen Scottish acts are set to perform at The great Escape, the UK’s largest new music festival, taking place in Brighton, May 10-13, 2023. The lineup offers a solid and diverse lineup of pop, post punk, alternative rock and more. Katie Gregson MacLeod, Fragrant, Dylan John Thomas, Calum Bowie, The hotel of joy, Christy, Terrakin, Rianne Downey will play Scotland in The Great Escape sets at Horatio’s on Thursday May 11 and at Brighthelm on Friday May 12. These sets will be in addition to the artists’ confirmed TGE shows and provide new opportunities to see Scottish artists at The Great Escape 2023. Festival-goers will also be able to enjoy the performances of seven additional new groups: the post-punks Humorpop duo Viewsmalicious nightclub merchants YABBAScottish-Thai musician Helene Ganyaalternate flip-flops Spyres, soul singer-songwriter Becky Sikasa, singer-producer LVRA and the rising stars of techno punk VULRE, who return to the Brighton event where they played one of their first shows in May 2019. The Great Escape has established a considerable reputation as a place to see the headliners of the future in an intimate setting. The Scottish showcases will create a significant opportunity to showcase the country’s top up-and-coming artists to bookers, agents, managers, labels, programmers and other key figures in the UK and international industry. Jamie Houston, Music Officer at Creative Scotland said: “Brilliant local talent from Scotland is ready to impress music fans, programmers and promoters at TGE. Scottish showcases provide a crucial platform for emerging talent to launch in the UK, Europe and beyond. With a line-up of electronic, pop and indie, these eight artists are ready to take the next step in their professional journey. Scottish Networking Reception On Thursday May 11, Wide Days and Creative Scotland will host a networking reception at the Old Ship Hotel in Brighton, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, where key figures from the international music industry can meet industry delegates and artists Scottish musical, as well as enjoy a whiskey tasting and a selection of Caledonian delicacies, including vegan haggis/haggis and fried Mars bars. Michael Lambert, Director of Wide Days, explains: “Our reception has become a real highlight of the TGE, with over 500 international delegates from around the world coming together to connect with the Scottish music industry – and sample our fried Mars bars! In all corners of the room, new partnerships are being forged, and this provides a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on featured Scottish artists. Please RSVP to attend the Scotland Networking Reception at The Great Escape. Performances of Scotland at The Great Escape at Horatio’s and Brighthelm will be hosted by the BBC Scotland presenter Vic Galloway. Thursday, May 11, 2023 Location: Chez Horatio 12:30 p.m.: Calum Bowie

1:30 p.m.: Dylan John Thomas

2:30 p.m.: Fragrant

3:30 p.m.: Katie Gregson-MacLeod Friday, May 12, 2023 Location: Brighthelm 12:30 p.m.: Rianne Downey

1:30 p.m.: Terrakin

2:30 p.m.: Christy

3:30 p.m.: The Joy Hotel Learn more about Scotland at The Great Escape 2023. Background creative scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries in all parts of Scotland by distributing funds provided by the Scottish Government and the National Lottery. More information at creativescotland.com. follow us on Twitter, Facebook And Instagram. Learn more about the value of art and creativity in Scotland and take part in www.ourcreativevoice.scot. wide days takes place in Edinburgh each spring and combines an innovative conference with a showcase showcasing a wide range of emerging Scottish acts. In 2014 it was named Best Networking Event at the Yearly Music Convention Awards and an economic impact study, conducted by Charlotte Wilson Research Services, found it generated more than 13 million activities over its nine first years. Follow The Great Escape on Twitter @the great Escape #TGEScot and on Facebook www.facebook.com/greatescapefestival Media contacts Anastasia Connor – 07712687484 / anastasia@noiseunit.co

