Entertainment
SM Entertainment raided amid market manipulation probe
Another twist came in the battle between The Biggest K-pop Music Labels.
South Korean financial regulators raided K-pop agency SM Entertainment over its suspected involvement in the manipulation of stock prices in February. At the time, the Hybe and Kakao Entertainment labels were maneuvering to take over the mighty music label.
Tuesday, April 18, South Koreas The Financial Monitoring Service (FSS) raided the SM headquarters in Seoul’s Seongsu District and stock market data entered as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.
Authorities launched an investigation into SM in February following a petition from Hybe, the label behind global sensation BTS. Hybe reported a big business SM shares which she says were sold to raise artificially the value of the company’s shares and provoke its call for tenders offer to fail.
At the time, Hybe and Kakao were competing for a majority stake in SM Entertainment. Hybes bid of 120,000 won (about $90) per share finally failed as it fell below the value of SM shares on the last day of the offer period.
In March, it appeared that the fight for the acquisition had come to an amicable conclusion when Movement bowed out, saying the market had overheated. Kakao walked away with the prize, claiming a 40% of capital in SM after buy some of Hybes shares. Hybe still holds an 8.8% stake.
It is uncertain whether Kakao can hold on to his victory. The FSS also raided its offices oApril 6 as a member of current probe.
Any illegality, when proven, will be held accountable to the fullest extent possible within legally and institutionally permitted limits, FSS Governor Lee Bok-hyun said at a meeting in March, as quoted by Pulse News Korea.
SM Entertainments messy, internal power struggle
The external battle to take over SM Entertainment was sparked by an internal corporate power struggle. A reported feud centered on Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment and supposedly godfather of K-pop, and former co-CEO Lee Sung Soo, his estranged nephew.
Rumbles of a clash within the company emerged in October, when it was announced that Lee Soo Mans was contracting as chief producer. would be terminated a year earlier than expected.
Early February, so-Co-CEOs Lee Sung Soo and Tak Young-jun announced a new direction for the company called SM 3.0 via a video posted on YouTube.
Lees’ contract with SM as chief producer is over, but we really appreciate his support as shareholder Sung Soo. said in the videomaking it clear that his uncle would no longer be part of the company’s future vision.
The battle between Lee Soo Man and Lee Sung Soo
Tensions escalated on February 9, when Kakao announced he was the acquisition of a 9.05% stake in SM, becoming its second-largest shareholder, a move that bypassed Lee Soo Man, the company’s largest shareholder at the time. In retaliation, Lee Soo Man sued SM, citing the boards violation of trade laws.
The next day, Hybe announced that it was buying a 14.8% of capital in SM by Lee Soo Man, a movement SM CFO Jang Cheol-hyuk called a Hostile takeover. Next, Lee Sung Soo posted an explosive video on February 16 accusing his uncle of tax evasion through a company based in Hong Kong. Lee Soo Man, whose name is in Pandora’s papers for tax evasion, responded with his own video to the claims of his nephews, indicating, He is a nice nephew who grew up in a family with his pastor father. My heart is hurting me.
Amidst the fray, even the Korea Entertainment Producers Association stepped in with its own statement on February 20, blaming SM management for having destroy Hallyu legacy (hallyu meaning the soaring global popularity of Korean cultures) and expressing his support for industry veteran Lee Soo Man.
What’s in the cards for Kakao and SM Entertainment?
The proxy battle between uncle and nephew has cooled since the start of this year. Lee Sung Soo and his co-CEO resigned on March 31, the day of SM’s general board meeting, amid wider turnover in senior management. Jang Cheol-hyuk, former chief financial officer at SM, is now CEO.
Today marks the end of an era for SM Entertainment, which bears my name, said Lee Soo Man in a report the day of the management reshuffle. He still retains a 3% stake in SM. Meanwhile, Lee Sung Soo returned as the company’s senior executive, All Kpop reports.
The investigation into Kakao and SM’s alleged involvement in market manipulation is still ongoing. Hybe, although ahead in the acquisition battle, recently announced SMs artists will join his social media platform, Weverse.
