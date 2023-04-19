Shehnaaz Says She Was Rejected And Told ‘Oh She’s A Kid, How Can We Take Her’ | Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She recently talked about having a big break from Bollywood with a movie that has Salman Khan, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be a smooth ride from now on. She opened up about the time she was fired from a film set and called a “kid”. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says she cried after not being invited to her movie premiere: ‘Punjabi industry completely cut me off’) Shehnaaz Gill remembers being told “she’s a kid” on set. (Varinder Chawla)

The actor, who is busy promoting his first Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, had earlier revealed that she was not invited to the premiere of his film in Punjabi, and that made him more hurt. She recalled how everyone from the production house was invited to the screening except her and it made her cry. She then said that she believes in karma and in God, so that’s fine.

Now, in a new interview with The Indian Express, Shehnaaz has opened up about the time she was kicked off a film set after being cast in the film, and said, “When I look back, I have the feel like fate can change at any time. How stupid to call someone on set and then reject them. If you want to reject them, do it before, not when the person is already there. They said, “Oh, she’s a kid, how can we take her. It hurts me. Now when they would listen to this Main haath nahi aani (you can’t catch me now), ab toh main bohot badi hogayi hu, apni nazron mein (I have become great in my own eyes). Today, I think rejections should be accepted, it’s ok.

Shehnaaz, who became a household name due to her time on Bigg Boss, further said that she was aware of the hard work ahead of her and said, “My journey is in my hands. It’s on me. how much i want to work on myself, what do i really want to do in life, what kind of characters i want to play i have a long way to go i will get movies if i work hard about myself. Not that mr salman gave me an entry, so everything is sorted. It’s completely a lie if people believe that the entry mil gayi hai Bollywood mein toh ab ye the rising star (which I am a rising star just because I got a break into Bollywood).

Apart from Shehnaaz and Salman, the action movie also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Juyal among others. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marks the Bollywood debut of Palak Tiwari, the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari. The film will be released in theaters on April 21.