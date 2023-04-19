How Lawyer Sorrell Trope Invented Divorce in Hollywood

Michael Trope recalls the day he walked into the living room of his childhood home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood to find Cary Grant sipping a martini. Michael’s father, famed attorney Sorrell Trope, represented Grant in his 1968 divorce from Dyan Cannon.

“My dad loved telling the story of how Cary Grant became his client,” says Los Angeles-based trial attorney and former sports agent Michael Trope.

“Cary Grant went to a mattress store to buy a mattress,” continues Michael Trope. “He was talking to the mattress salesman and testing mattresses because he wanted to buy a bed. And he started complaining to that mattress salesman about his divorce. The mattress salesman then said, “Oh, I’ve been through a divorce. And I had a great experience with my lawyer. He did a really phenomenal job for me. And Cary Grant said, “Well, who was that?” And the mattress salesman got my dad’s business card and gave it to Cary Grant. And then my dad ended up representing Cary Grant for over 20 years.

The anecdote is notable for a myriad of reasons, including the fact that Sorrell Trope, a legacy pioneer in the field of family law who died in May 2020 at the age of 93, spent his career at defending the interests of high-profile movie stars – he represented Nicole Kidman in her separation from Tom Cruise, as well as small salespeople.

“Sorrell took care of people,” says Linda Trope, Sorrell’s widow. They met when she was his legal secretary and were married for 54 years.

“I remember we went to Hillside [cemetery] buy land,” continues Linda Trope. “It was around 2017 after he retired, and the woman looking after us looked at us, and she said [to Sorrell], ‘You handled my divorce 25 years ago. I couldn’t pay you. And you didn’t charge me. That was who Sorrell was. He did a lot of pro bono work.

There isn’t a divorce lawyer in Hollywood today – or in any American city for that matter – who isn’t indebted, in one way or another, to Sorrell’s groundbreaking professional imprint. Trope. In the 1950s and 1960s, divorce law was considered the foundation of the legal arena. It had no weight, no cachet. “It was a bit like getting your fingernails dirty,” explains Michael Trope.

Sorrell Trope changed all that, elevating the field to a stratum he had never seen before.

Born in upstate New York, Sorrell Trope was 13 when his family moved to Los Angeles. He graduated at the top of his class in 1949 from the Gould School of Law at the University of Southern California. from North La Cienega Ave.

Hitting solo was indeed an act of necessity, as anti-Semitism was rampant. In the late 1940s, no white shoe company would hire Sorrell Trope, “a Jewish kid from New York City,” notes Neal Hersh, founding partner of Hersh Mannis.

“He couldn’t get a job in Los Angeles at all the fancy companies because he was Jewish – so he was left alone,” says Hersh, to whom Sorrell Trope was a mentor, friend and sometimes legal adversary. .

“He was a trailblazer in and of himself,” adds Hersh. “He had no choice but to fend for himself.”

At first, Sorrell Trope was, according to Michael Trope, “a black bag lawyer”, handling nearly every type of case that came his way – breach of contract, collections, criminal cases. It was during these “wild and woolly days of divorce law” that Sorrell Trope retained his first divorce client, Mark Taper, the British-American financier, real estate mogul and philanthropist.

“Mark was married to a much younger woman [actress Roberta Gale] who got pregnant, and Taper had suspicions that due to his advanced age, he might not be the father,” says Michael Trope. “My father produced evidence that someone else was probably the father of the child. And the bottom line is that this girl didn’t do very well with the divorce – she got slaughtered. L he case got a lot of attention because it was pretty salacious. All of a sudden all these people in Beverly Hills started hiring my dad. He was getting phone calls from a lot of big firms that didn’t deal no family law, but they had corporate clients that were about to get divorced, and they needed a guy to send their wealthy clients to.

Later, Sorrell’s brother Eugene would join the firm, and Trope and Trope would become California’s largest family law firm, with a team of some 30 attorneys.

“My dad created a sophistication where it wasn’t just a divorce,” says Michael Trope. “It was about understanding the law in terms of asset sharing, business valuation, child custody – he took the practice to the next level by just trying to figure out who was cheating who, because there was a time in California. [prior to 1970] that California was not without fault. Pretty much every big or important business in Los Angeles for a good number of years – my dad was on one side or the other.

Sorrell Trope was also a man of impeccable taste, fond of Hermès ties and bespoke Turnball & Asser shirts. He drove a Bentley and dressed up every day. Says Linda Trope, “He always wore cufflinks.”

“I think Sorrell felt that to be respected as a lawyer by your clients, aside from your performance, you had to look like a lawyer who deserved to be respected,” says Mark Vincent Kaplan, former partner at Trope and Trope and current founding partner of Schuchman, Kaplan and Gekht.

“He had an incredible command of the courtroom,” Kaplan adds. “I would see expert witnesses literally tripping over their words and being visibly nervous right before they testified to be cross-examined by him. I think he was intimidating to many lawyers in the firm, and certainly to the lawyers who opposed him.

As tipped as Sorrell Trope was in court, he was also “a sentimentalist,” Kaplan says, generous with his time, wit and advice.

“I don’t mean he took me under his wing, but he kind of did,” Hersh says. “When I was building my business, I would call him up and say, ‘Can we go have lunch?’ And he always accepted. And we would go out and I would ask him, ‘How did you build your business? How do you manage the work? And I remember he said two things: “You have to learn to delegate and you have to have a good memory. And I’ve always taken that to heart. »

From teaching a law course at USC to the fellowship he established at the Harriet Buhai Center for Family Law, established to help low-income victims of domestic violence, Sorrell Trope has left an indelible mark in the legal world, says Linda Trope. More than that, he helped save lives.

“He gave people our home phone number. He was always connected and concerned about his customers,” she says. “He was more than just a lawyer for so many of his clients – he was like a father.”