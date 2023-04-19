Pajama Factory arrives “unbuttoned” this weekend | Entertainment





Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Williamsport Pajama Factory will be “unbuttoned” on Earth Day, Saturday April 22. The Williamsport Community Woodshop and Bicycle Recycle are both celebrating their 10th anniversary, and the community studios will be open to the public. Williamsport Fire Department Local 736 and the Boom City Brewing Co. are also partnering with the Pajama Factory to host a fundraising event to benefit Local 736. Eat Local 736 will serve BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni salad and BBQ baked beans for just $10, and Boom City Brewing Co. will pour drinks. In addition to food and drink, firefighters will socialize with guests and display some of the tools they use to do their jobs, including one of their fire engines outside near the entrance. Carribbean Touch and Bean’s BBQ food trucks will also be on hand for dining options. The Pajama Factory will be open from 3-7 p.m. with music, food and drink, plus free access to the Photo Lab, Clay Studio, Bicycle Recyle and Williamsport Community Woodshop. Visit the building, meet the artists and contractors and get a behind-the-scenes look at their work process. Also learn how to get involved in community studio classes and activities. Music in the yard will include Celtic Wood & Wires at 3 p.m., Sylvan Dell Stragglers at 4 p.m., Prairie Dogma at 5 p.m., Alysha Suley at 6 p.m. and 2nd Hand Blues Band at 7 p.m. Stick around for the afterparty at the Pajama Factory. community hall. Artist Brian Druckenmiller exhibits his paintings and hosts a meet and greet in Gallery 1307, and longtime tenant and artist Joanne Landis exhibits her work in the Buzzsaw Café. Planning the event was a collaborative effort, according to Becca Newburg, event coordinator at the Pajama Factory. “A tenant in the building came up with the ‘unbuttoned’ theme and tenant/artist Justin MacKenzie designed the logo. Positive Medium, another tenant, designed the poster for the event,” Newburg said. “It’s been a while since the public has been invited to an event like this,” said Newburg, who works with fellow Pajama Factory event coordinator Sandy Ludwig on the Spring Open House, in hoping that while the building is “unbuttoned”, the community comes to discover the novelties! Hit! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm subscription to the list. Error! There was an error processing your request. Receive our free newsletters Never miss a title with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Register today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What’s Happening Today? Here is your update! Daily obituaries: Get a daily listing straight to your inbox.

