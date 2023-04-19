Vikrant Massey talks about pay disparity in Bollywood





Vikrant Massey speaks out on pay disparity in Bollywood: ‘My job doesn’t pay me like Deepika’ Bollywood actor, Vikrant Massey recently opened up about the salary disparity between male and female actors in the industry. In a candid interview, Massey expressed his frustration that despite having an impressive “body of work”, he doesn’t get paid as much as his female co-star Deepika Padukone. Massey, known for his versatile performances in films like ‘Chhapaak’, ‘Cargo’ and ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’, spoke about the gender pay gap in Bollywood. He pointed out that despite performing consistently and building a strong portfolio of work, he noticed a significant pay disparity between male and female actors in the industry. The talented actor expressed his disappointment, saying that even though he put the same effort and dedication into his craft, he does not receive the same compensation as his female counterparts. Massey stressed that this problem is not limited to him, but is a widespread problem in the entertainment industry and needs to be addressed urgently. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, has often been among the highest paid actresses in the industry. Massey acknowledged Padukone’s talent and hard work, but questioned the pay gap between male and female actors, even when they have similar levels of experience and success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1062455-vikrant-massey-opens-up-about-pay-disparity-in-bollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related