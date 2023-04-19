Netflix may shrug its shoulders over Hollywood writers’ strike

There is overwhelming support among Hollywood writers to strike for more money. But their timing is far from ideal.

netflix revealed on tuesday it spent $2.5 billion on content in the first quarter. That’s down from $3.6 billion in the first quarter a year earlier, according to its earnings report.

Like other media companies, Netflix seems to be focused on increasing free cash flow rather than increasing spending to add more subscribers. Total Netflix subscribers in the US and Canada barely budged in the first quarter. The company only gained 100,000 subscribers. Netflix ended the quarter with 74.4 million subscribers in the United States and Canada, down about 200,000 subscribers from a year ago.

Netflix added 1.75 million subscribers worldwide, a far cry from the more than 10 million subscribers it used to add per quarter during the pandemic. Even still, Netflix raised its free cash flow estimate for the full year to $3.5 billion from $3 billion.

The company is generating more cash as subscriber growth slows by cutting content costs. Netflix promised that overall content spending in 2024 would be $17 billion about the same as in 2022 and expected to be in 2023.

But if that amount is reduced, Netflix’s new investor story of increasing free cash flow may not be derailed.

This is bad news for writers who want to be paid more. The incentive for major studios to capitulate on compensation may not be the same as during the pandemic, when media companies were still ramping up their content spending in an arms race to win subscribers. LightShed media analyst Rich Greenfield noted that when production shutdowns occurred during the pandemic, Netflix’s free cash flow also skyrocketed.

“Multibillion-dollar operating losses could be much better than expected, with free cash flow also ending up being much higher than expected – remember how Netflix’s free cash flow was much better than expected during the pandemic,” Greenfield wrote in a note. to customers. “While there is certainly the potential that less ‘fresh’ content in the second half of 2023 or lower quality content due to a lack of script changes will hurt streamers, we believe the impact is eclipsed by the cost savings of a production shutdown.”

The company still hopes to avoid a writers’ strike, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during Netflix’s earnings video presentation on Tuesday.

“We respect the writers and the WGA and we couldn’t be here without them. We don’t want a strike,” Sarandos said. Still, should a strike occur, Netflix has a solid slate of upcoming TV shows and movies, he added.

A writers’ strike could put more focus on Netflix by adding something to live programming the company is clearly still struggling with.

Still, Netflix appears poised for a writers’ strike as it already gets permission from investors to cut content spending without one.

Shares of Netflix are up about 13% so far this year as of Tuesday’s close. They were down slightly after trading hours.

CNBC’s Lillian Rizzo contributed to this report.