Bollywood roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

Sara Ali Khan Concludes ‘Murder Mubarak’ Delhi Program, Shares Photo

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has completed the “Murder Mubarak” program.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a preview of the Delhi finale. She posted a picture of a cake with ‘Murder Mubarak’ written on it.

She captioned it: “End of Delhi schedule.”

She also shared a video of Homi and his wife, fashion designer Anaita Shroff.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in the romantic drama film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming “Ae Watan Mere Watan” in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India movement in 1942.

‘Very cool role’: Saif says he worked hard to give his best for ‘NTR 30’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who started work on the pan-Indian film tentatively titled “NTR 30”, shared that the film’s director, Koratala Siva, gave him a three-hour narration for the film.

Saif, who is known for blending in with his characters, whether it’s ‘Langda’ Tyagi from ‘Omkara’, Daniyal Khan from ‘Phantom’ or Sartaj Singh from ‘Sacred Games’, recalled when Koratala Siva told him told the story that sees him serving as an antagonistic force.

Saif Ali Khan told IANS: “It’s a very cool role and I work hard to make sure I deliver more than is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with an infectious energy and a great vision. He told me for three hours and I was fascinated, emotionally involved throughout.

The Bollywood star also mentioned that NTR Jr “is very friendly, charming and super passionate”. Saif admires the ambition to make a pan-Indian film and is eager to start working on NTR Jr’s “exciting plan”. He said, “We’re too used to thinking and working in terms of region and language. .”

On the film technicians, Saif said, “The DOP is Rathnavelu who shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like that. It is a fantastic vision and the scale of the film is very large. I consider it a great compliment that they are interested in my services. I am absolutely delighted to be here. Fingers crossed, it will rock!! »

Kangana Ranaut says her parents’ love story is her “favorite”

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has opened up about how her parents got married against everyone’s wishes and said she wants them back as her parents if she has a rebirth.

Kangana on her parents’ wedding anniversary took to Instagram Stories to wish them. She shared a slew of throwback photographs.

Sharing a collage of her mum Asha and dad Amardeep from a young age, Kangana wrote, “Thank you dad for falling in love with mum and going against everyone including nanu to marry her this day. Your love story is my favorite.

Sharing a photo, Kangana wrote, “Happy birthday to you both…as mum says ‘If I have seven lives, I want your daddy to be my husband in every life’. Similarly, if I have no more lives, i want you both like mom and dad, always.

“Happy birthday chacha Jagdeep Ranaut and chachi Sharmila. They had an arranged marriage, but later found out their middle names were Babloo and Babli. Haha, marriages are truly made in heaven,” she added.

Along with another photo of the couple, Kangana wrote, “My mum never even owned lipstick. The joy of growing up in a joint family was that as a child I spent all my time on the dresser in my chachi, dirtying her eye shadows, lipsticks and breaking her nail paint (bottles). She is the most patient, kind and sweet woman ever. I love you chachi.

