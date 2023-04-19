Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and more…
Sara Ali Khan Concludes ‘Murder Mubarak’ Delhi Program, Shares Photo
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has completed the “Murder Mubarak” program.
Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a preview of the Delhi finale. She posted a picture of a cake with ‘Murder Mubarak’ written on it.
She captioned it: “End of Delhi schedule.”
She also shared a video of Homi and his wife, fashion designer Anaita Shroff.
Apart from this, Sara will be seen in the romantic drama film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ alongside Vicky Kaushal.
She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming “Ae Watan Mere Watan” in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India movement in 1942.
‘Very cool role’: Saif says he worked hard to give his best for ‘NTR 30’
Mumbai– Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who started work on the pan-Indian film tentatively titled “NTR 30”, shared that the film’s director, Koratala Siva, gave him a three-hour narration for the film.
Saif, who is known for blending in with his characters, whether it’s ‘Langda’ Tyagi from ‘Omkara’, Daniyal Khan from ‘Phantom’ or Sartaj Singh from ‘Sacred Games’, recalled when Koratala Siva told him told the story that sees him serving as an antagonistic force.
Saif Ali Khan told IANS: “It’s a very cool role and I work hard to make sure I deliver more than is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with an infectious energy and a great vision. He told me for three hours and I was fascinated, emotionally involved throughout.
The Bollywood star also mentioned that NTR Jr “is very friendly, charming and super passionate”. Saif admires the ambition to make a pan-Indian film and is eager to start working on NTR Jr’s “exciting plan”. He said, “We’re too used to thinking and working in terms of region and language. .”
On the film technicians, Saif said, “The DOP is Rathnavelu who shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like that. It is a fantastic vision and the scale of the film is very large. I consider it a great compliment that they are interested in my services. I am absolutely delighted to be here. Fingers crossed, it will rock!! »
Kangana Ranaut says her parents’ love story is her “favorite”
Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has opened up about how her parents got married against everyone’s wishes and said she wants them back as her parents if she has a rebirth.
Kangana on her parents’ wedding anniversary took to Instagram Stories to wish them. She shared a slew of throwback photographs.
Sharing a collage of her mum Asha and dad Amardeep from a young age, Kangana wrote, “Thank you dad for falling in love with mum and going against everyone including nanu to marry her this day. Your love story is my favorite.
Sharing a photo, Kangana wrote, “Happy birthday to you both…as mum says ‘If I have seven lives, I want your daddy to be my husband in every life’. Similarly, if I have no more lives, i want you both like mom and dad, always.
“Happy birthday chacha Jagdeep Ranaut and chachi Sharmila. They had an arranged marriage, but later found out their middle names were Babloo and Babli. Haha, marriages are truly made in heaven,” she added.
Along with another photo of the couple, Kangana wrote, “My mum never even owned lipstick. The joy of growing up in a joint family was that as a child I spent all my time on the dresser in my chachi, dirtying her eye shadows, lipsticks and breaking her nail paint (bottles). She is the most patient, kind and sweet woman ever. I love you chachi.
Vardhan Puri wanted to work with Vivek Agnihotri when he saw “The Tashkent Files”
Talking about how his fascination with Vivek started, the actor shared, “In 2019 when ‘The Tashkent Files’ came out, I remember seeing it in the cinema. I thought it was a very daring, honest, compelling and disruptive film I remember calling my agent very late at night and asking for Mr. Agnihotri’s number.
Vardhan got the number late at night but he messaged Vivek because he wanted to share his feelings with the director after seeing the movie.
The actor said: “It’s because that’s how touched I was by the movie. I texted him saying I’m an actor who just finished filming his first movie and that I’d really like to work with him. And he got back to me within seconds,” the actor informs, sharing what the filmmaker said to him. “He said if it’s in our destiny to work together, we will surely do that.”
However, the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown in 2020 brought everything to a halt. The actor shared that he was in a strange place mentally. The movies he was supposed to be working on didn’t take off because of the pandemic.
“Then one day out of the blue, I received a call from Vivek sir and Mukesh Chhabra sir. They asked me to come and meet them and I realized that they were offering me a movie that Vivek sir was to direct “, he added.
He then showed Vivek the previous conversation he had with him. He further mentioned, “He just responded by saying, ‘Dekha, kaha tha na maine. Qismat mein likha hoga to zarur saath mein kaam karenge.’ And it was as if life had come full circle. I couldn’t be more grateful and I couldn’t believe in miracles more because I wanted it so badly and with such sincerity that the universe gave it to me.
The actor’s manifestation worked, and he worked with Vivek Agnihotri. Not only that, he also had the chance to play alongside some mavericks including Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and the late Satish Kaushik.
“This movie is the one I’m really proud of. It’s written by Rumi Jafry and he’s an amazing writer. It’s a social comedy filmed in Bhopal and I’m sure when it comes out it’ll make everyone smile d “ear to ear. I can’t wait to share this film with the world,” Vardhan concluded.
“The Song of Scorpions” by the late Irrfan Khan will be released on April 28
Mumbai– “The Song of Scorpions”, which marks the late Irrfan Khan’s final performance, will be released in theaters on April 28 after making the rounds at several film festivals. This film is a tribute to the actor who died on April 29, 2020.
The film is set in the Thar Desert in Jaisalmer, starring French-Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani opposite Irrfan, with Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome in strong supporting roles. The trailer for the film was unveiled today on digital platforms. The film is written and directed by Anup Singh who directed the critically acclaimed film “Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost” starring Irrfan earlier.
Irrfan tries his hand at the role of a camel trader in this twisted love story of revenge and the redeeming power of song. Golshifteh Farahani plays Nooran, a fiercely independent tribal woman, who learns the ancient healing art of scorpion song from her grandmother, Zubeida, played by Waheeda Rehman.
Speaking about the film, director Anup Singh said, “The film is about choice: you can either choose to exhale the poison you breathe in or sing a love song that heals rather than harms. It’s an important film considering the times we live in. Irrfan believed in it passionately and I’m glad people will be able to see it soon. It’s an emotional moment for me and the whole team. I hope this screening of the film will bring healing to Irrfan’s family and to all of us who loved Irrfan.
Anup Singh also shared his memories of working with the actor in his book “Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind”, which came out last year.
The film, which is a Swiss, French and Singaporean co-production, was shot in breathtaking scenery and has a spellbinding soundtrack. Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies, the film is a Feather Light Films and KNM production. (IANS)
