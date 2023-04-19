Entertainment
Badass Cobra Kai Actor Martin Kove Is Romantic in Tampa Bay Movie
ST. PETERSBURG People love to yell at Martin Kove, the actor best known for playing John Kreese in the Karate Kid movies and the Cobra Kai series.
They’re not screaming in anger, but rather in fandom, reciting some of his famous and nefarious lines from his characters.
I’ve gotten Mercy’s for the weak everywhere I’ve been forever,” Kove said. This line is from the first Karate Kid. And now they love the line I used when I was arrested in season 5 of the show: I am Cobra Kai.
He agrees with the shouting. After all, the villain persona has provided Kove with four decades of fame.
I am a great romantic, he says. I can also do non-edgy characters.
He plays this type of character in A Taste of Love.
Filmed primarily in Dunedin, it will premiere at the Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Petersburg at 7:30 p.m. on April 27 at Sundial AMC 12. Kove will attend the screening.
Funded in part with $500,000 in Pinellas County money and intended to serve as a tourist video for the area, it is still seeking distribution. The film follows a struggling culinary TV star who must choose between saving his family restaurant and his dream career as a celebrity chef.
Kove plays the Chiefs’ father.
There’s no fighting, no edge, he says. It’s just a sweet romantic story.
Kove isn’t the only Cobra Kai actor to feature in A Taste of Love.
His son, Jesse Kove, played John Krees’ teenage bully in the Cobra Kai flashback scenes. In A Taste of Love, he is the chefs’ love interest.
And Susan Gallagher plays Koves onscreen The Wife of A Taste of Love, though Cobra Kai fans might not recognize her.
They’re used to seeing me dirty from head to toe and with rotten teeth, laughed Gallagher.
In Cobra Kai, she plays Homeless Lynn, the street woman who often pops up to antagonize the misunderstood Johnny Lawrence.
I think fans will enjoy Taste of Love, Gallagher said. It’s a chance to see three actors from Cobra Kai playing totally different roles than they’re used to. I love Homeless Lynn because she’s so sassy. But it was fun to play a beautiful person too.
Kove, whose nearly 300 film and TV credits are mostly tough guy characters, echoed that sentiment.
In Hollywood, it’s easy to get typecast, he said.
Besides John Kreese, Kove said, most recognize him as an antagonist from Rambo: First Blood Part II and Wyatt Earp.
Police detective Victor Isbecki in the 1980s TV crime drama Cagney & Lacey is one of his favorite characters. This is because the detective is tough, but also kind and honest, which he says is closer to the real him.
He said he was the type of guy to cry through movies and emotional experiences. I think I cry when supermarkets open, he says.
He brought people to tears on set while filming A Taste of Love.
There’s a scene where I talk about my mom leaving the restaurant to me, Kove said. It was a very emotional scene and the team was crying. I made this movie because I loved the script and because I really like playing softer roles.
There was also another reason. His girlfriend, Mary Scavo Squire, has a home in Tampa Bay, which meant more time with her.
I am a romantic, he said. It’s good to show that in a film.
Premiere of the Sunscreen Film Festival, programming
A Taste of Love premieres at 7:30 p.m. on April 27 at AMC Sundial 12 Theater No. 1. Stars Martin Kove, Jesse Kove, Susan Gallagher, Erin Cahill and Ashley Dulaney will be in attendance.
For tickets and the full lineup of Sunscreen Film Festivals films and events, visit sunscreenfilmfestival.com.
