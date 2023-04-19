It’s ‘nice to be a civilian’





She is Fonda her personal space. Reclusive ‘Jackie Brown’ star Bridget Fonda revealed on monday that she has no intention of returning to Hollywood stardom and prefers to live a “civilian life”. The 59-year-old was spotted with her 18-year-old son Oliver and husband Danny Elfman outside Los Angeles International Airport. When asked by the paparazzi if she would ever consider returning to Tinseltown, the actress, dressed in a casual gray and white striped sweater and dark pants, declined. “No,” Fonda said. “I don’t think it’s too good to be a civilian.” Fonda, the niece of Jane Fonda and daughter of Peter Fonda, was also spotted on Friday casually dressed in a long gray sweater, black capris, sneakers and a black shoulder bag. The ‘Single White Female’ star is rarely seen by photographers, having last been seen in September. The actress was also spotted in January 2022 on her 58th birthday after not being seen for nearly a decade. Fonda burst onto the Hollywood scene at age 5 when she starred in “Easy Rider” in 1969. The actress has been nominated for several Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. Fonda also appeared in several well-known films such as Singles (1992), The Godfather Part III (1990), Point of No Return (1993) and Jackie Brown (1997).





Bridget Fonda in the 1997 film “Jackie Brown”. Miramax





Fonda also appeared in several well-known films such as Single White Female (1992), Singles (1992), The Godfather Part III (1990) and Point of No Return (1993). Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection The ‘Godfather’ actress retired from the big screen after being involved in a 2003 accident on the Pacific Coast Highway due to rainy conditions. Her last known role was in the 2002 TV movie “Snow Queen” before finally appearing on the red carpet “Inglourious Basterds” in 2009.





When asked by the paparazzi if she would ever consider returning to Tinseltown, the ‘Jackie Brown’ actress refused. SplashNews.com The Post has reached out to representatives for Elfmans for comment. In 1993, Fonda gave an interview where she talked about what her life would have been like if her relatives hadn’t been famous. I wonder what kind of satisfaction I would have with where I am now if I weren’t part of a family that did such phenomenal work, Fonda told Movieline in a 1993 interview. “I wonder what it would feel like to know that you succeeded entirely on your own. I sometimes wonder if I’d be more at peace if I could know that I did it myself, instead of always wondering how many times my name got me kicked out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/19/bridget-fonda-is-done-with-hollywood-its-nice-being-a-civilian/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related