The Daily Show sets new set of guest hosts as ratings rise 21% over Trevor Noah Era (exclusive)





Charlamagne Tha God, Michelle Wolf and Desus Nice are among the next wave of guest hosts for “The Daily Show,” the program exclusively told TheWrap. The TDS news team will have the opportunity to take over the iconic late night program Comedy Central’s desk, teaming up with anchor duties at the end of May. Lewis Black and Ronny Chieng will also have their own solo hosting opportunities. Specific dates for guest hosts are below: The week of May 15: Charlamagne Tha God

The week of May 22: News team takeover

The week of June 5: Michelle Wolf

The week of June 12: Ronny Chieng

The week of June 20: Lewis Black

The week of June 26: Desus Nice Additional details about the news team takeover will be revealed at a later date. Read also :

‘The Daily Show’ taps Lewis Black, Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic as guest hosts The latest set of ‘Daily Show’ guest hosts comes as a search is underway for a permanent replacement after Trevor Noah Released in December. In 2023 so far, “The Daily Show” has seen its ratings climb 21% from the same weeks a year ago. Socially, views are up 25% compared to the same period last year. Episodes get a higher share with guest hosts and more social volume compared to what Noah was getting. A source familiar with the matter told TheWrap that “The Daily Show” has saved its marketing budget for when a new official host is locked in. Read also :

Jordan Klepper lists Fox’s ‘cost-cutting measures’ after Dominion settlement: ‘I’m going to have to shoot Sean Hannity’ (video) The first set of guests was launched earlier this year by celebrities including Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, Al Franken and John Leguizamo. After Leguizamo, TDS correspondent Roy Wood Jr. stepped in for the week of April 3. Contributor Jordan Klepper, who stepped in as a guest host this week, will end his duties on Thursday. The story continues Actress and fellow TDS correspondent Desi Lydic will take over hosting duties for the week of April 24, Dulc Sloan will host the week of May 1, and Michael Kosta is slated for the week of May 8. Read also :

Here’s Everyone Hosting ‘The Daily Show’ This Season (Photos) The Daily Show, which airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, is written and executive produced by showrunner Jen Flanz. In addition to Flanz, the show is co-produced by Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann and Zhubin Parang. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer and Elise Terrell serve as supervising producers and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr serve as producers. Dan Amira serves as head writer and producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh serving as lead writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is executive producing for The Daily Show, and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo are executive producing for Comedy Central. Read also :

‘The Daily Show’ rankings: How the rotating celebrity hosts stacked up

