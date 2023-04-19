Famous actor Santiago Gmez now identifies as a woman – People – Culture

Entertainment
Famous actor Santiago Gmez now identifies as a woman
From recognized actor to emancipated woman, it was the transformation of Santiago Felipe Gomezbetter known as santa pinkwhich surprised more than one.
Since his debut on Colombian television, Santiago has captivated audiences with his talent and charisma for roles as Benji in La Venganza de Anala.
The now actress revealed in an interview the hard process full of difficulties and learning that she had to overcome.
In a society that still has prejudices about homosexuality, going public with his sexual orientation in 2021 was difficult for him, but making the decision to live as a trans woman was even harder.
In an interview with Diva Rebecca, Rosa talked about her personal journey of recognizing herself and making the decision to change gender.
During the interview, Santana Rosa explained that recognizing, understanding and acting on her gender identity was the start of her transition.
(Read also: The trans actress who shines in European cinema has been awarded by Asamblea del Valle).
According to her, all human beings are in constant change and transition, but making the decision to do so it is a personal and complex process.
Regarding her new name, Santana said he wanted one that had the same root as his “dead name” or the name he used before his transition, Santiago.
“I came to the figure of the saint, and it was like a love, because also, my family was super Catholic and I loved all this aesthetic,” Rosa shared about her search for an artistic identity. .
I recognized that had always had a penchant for femininity since she was a child, but that feeling had faded over time. “I really fantasized about being a woman all the time and I always conceived of myself in a feminine way,” she said.
However, in 2021, this feeling grew stronger and she began to question her gender and identity. Although she explored other areas, Santana ultimately decided to transition as a trans woman.
(You may be interested: the first trans character in the world of Harry Potter appears in a new video game).
He admitted that this decision was difficult and that felt overwhelmed by feelings of anxiety and depression. “I really didn’t find myself and when I started therapy I learned about it and started finding the answers,” he told Diva Rebecca.
Thanks to this, she gradually began to accept her gender identity. She says she has never stopped cross-dressing and has been doing it for as long as she can remember. According to the artist, it has always been a game she has played on special occasions, in her privacy and in various situations.
He also says that something decisive in his transition was share with other trans women. “Meeting with peers, you know, I mean with people who are going through the exact same thing, this exploration, it’s divine,” he explained.
Santana ended by saying that she has already participated in four productions as a woman, including a documentary called “Look at me” and her appearance on the show “Ventino”.
