Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Revealed, Horrifying and Tragic
We have an update on the passing of Aaron Carter.
As reported in November, the troubled singer and reality TV star died just five and a half months ago at the age of 34.
According to TMZ sources at the time, Carter’s corpse was discovered in a bathtub… law enforcement officials told the celebrity gossip website they received a 911 call about a individual who had drowned inside his home.
No cause of death was announced at the time.
Now, however, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner has completed his investigation.
The musician reportedly drowned after inhaling difluoroethane – which is a gas often used in cans of compressed air – and after taking alprazolam, the generic form of the Xanax brand.
The report says Carter was “incapacitated in the tub” when the meds took effect, slipping below the surface of the water and never coming up again.
TMZ broke the terrible news on Tuesday night.
Carter’s ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, who is also the mother of his child, spoke to TMZ last night and said she questions that report.
“The autopsy results are not closure for me,” Martin told the outlet.
“He claims death was by drowning but also adds that he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the tub which makes no sense why would he be in a tub with clothes on?
“I’m still in shock and I still miss Aaron everyday. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only leaves us with more questions.
Carter has struggled with addiction over the years.
The brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, Aaron had said he had been sober for five years at the start of 2022, but he also checked himself into a rehab facility as recently as last September.
Carter was known for his early 2000s hits “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)”, “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq”.
Martin commented on the tragedy shortly after Aaron passed away in November.
“I love Aaron with all my heart and this will be a journey to raise a fatherless son,” Martin said.
“Please respect my family’s privacy as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love dearly.
“We are still coming to terms with this sad reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.
Strangely enough, a number of fans apparently believed this fall that Martin murdered Carter — an allegation that’s not supported by any evidence.
Nick Carter said in response to his brother’s death last year:
“My heart is broken.
“Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded.
“I always held out hope that he would one day, somehow, follow a healthy path and eventually find the help he so desperately needed.”
Carter faced numerous legal issues and sought treatment for years due to her drug addiction.
He was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving less than a week before his death, although officers discovered he was not under the influence after taking a field sobriety test.
“To my twin…I loved you beyond measure,” sister Angel said in response to Carter’s death.
“We will miss you very much. My funny and sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you…and I promise to cherish them. I know you are at peace now.
“I will carry you with me until the day I die and see you again
