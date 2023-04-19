A rap and hip-hop show will draw thousands to Hadley on Friday and Saturday

HADLEY Several thousand spectators are expected in Hadley on Friday and Saturday as national rap, hip-hop and electronic music acts, including Wyclef Jean and DJ Jazzy Jeff, perform in what is billed as the premiere experience of the day. Earth in New England, as well as an event to help celebrate the legalization of marijuana.
Presented by 4 Life Entertainment. who also staged The Roll Up, presented by Carniroll, at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton last year, the Grass is Greener Gathering at the Young Mens Club, 138 East St., will feature three music stages with over 40 acts, plus of 75 traders, a food truck fair, educational seminars, carnival games and hot air balloons.
For public safety officials at Hadley, the 21-plus event that organizers are dubbing the Ultimate 4:20 Weekend, preparations are underway to handle what could bring heavy traffic to town and potentially strain on emergency services.
Police Lt. Mitchell Kuc said his department will deploy officers to multiple stations and locations to alleviate traffic issues, and has designated officers assigned to the site to deal with any issues that may arise there.
The main objective is to ensure that the concert does not compromise the safety of residents and visitors in other parts of the community.
While ensuring the staffing of the event, we are also adding additional patrol personnel in order to adequately patrol and meet the needs of the entire city, Kuc said. This is done by working with our mutual aid partners to get their help with traffic and safety details.
The police are used to the Young Mens Club hosting big events, including the annual Country in the Country music festival, Octoberfest and many private functions.
The Roll Up, presented by Carniroll, started last year as a way to bring national and regional artists to the county of Hampshire and provide live music in genres not usually heard in the Amherst and Northampton area.
Organizers said the scope of this event is smaller than the same event they had in Northampton last year, Chief Constable Michael Mason said.
Friday performers are headlined by Action Bronson with special guest Meyhem Lauren, Magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff and Dopapod, and Saturday by Wyclef Jean, Styles P, Break Science with Alvin Ford Jr. and Lespecial.
Other parts of the event include an exotic car show and pro wrestling matches.
Free parking and shuttles will be at the Hampshire Mall on both days. The management of the mall does not foresee any problems that will interfere with people coming to visit at the end of the school holidays.
The mall’s general manager, Lynn Gray, said it was important to be a partner in supporting community events.
We do not anticipate any issues with heavy traffic or an impact on regular operations or mall traffic flow, Gray said.
People parking at the mall for the festival are encouraged to drive behind the Target store on the east end of the property, leaving plenty of room for others to park so they can shop, dine and see movies or participate in other entertainment at Fun Hub Action Park, Pinz and Interskate 91.
