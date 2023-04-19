A rap and hip-hop show will draw thousands to Hadley on Friday and Saturday





Published: 04/19/2023 16:55:26 Modified: 04/19/2023 16:55:15

HADLEY Several thousand spectators are expected in Hadley on Friday and Saturday as national rap, hip-hop and electronic music acts, including Wyclef Jean and DJ Jazzy Jeff, perform in what is billed as the premiere experience of the day. Earth in New England, as well as an event to help celebrate the legalization of marijuana. Presented by 4 Life Entertainment. who also staged The Roll Up, presented by Carniroll, at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton last year, the Grass is Greener Gathering at the Young Mens Club, 138 East St., will feature three music stages with over 40 acts, plus of 75 traders, a food truck fair, educational seminars, carnival games and hot air balloons. For public safety officials at Hadley, the 21-plus event that organizers are dubbing the Ultimate 4:20 Weekend, preparations are underway to handle what could bring heavy traffic to town and potentially strain on emergency services. Police Lt. Mitchell Kuc said his department will deploy officers to multiple stations and locations to alleviate traffic issues, and has designated officers assigned to the site to deal with any issues that may arise there. The main objective is to ensure that the concert does not compromise the safety of residents and visitors in other parts of the community. While ensuring the staffing of the event, we are also adding additional patrol personnel in order to adequately patrol and meet the needs of the entire city, Kuc said. This is done by working with our mutual aid partners to get their help with traffic and safety details. The police are used to the Young Mens Club hosting big events, including the annual Country in the Country music festival, Octoberfest and many private functions. The Roll Up, presented by Carniroll, started last year as a way to bring national and regional artists to the county of Hampshire and provide live music in genres not usually heard in the Amherst and Northampton area. Organizers said the scope of this event is smaller than the same event they had in Northampton last year, Chief Constable Michael Mason said. Friday performers are headlined by Action Bronson with special guest Meyhem Lauren, Magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff and Dopapod, and Saturday by Wyclef Jean, Styles P, Break Science with Alvin Ford Jr. and Lespecial. Other parts of the event include an exotic car show and pro wrestling matches. Free parking and shuttles will be at the Hampshire Mall on both days. The management of the mall does not foresee any problems that will interfere with people coming to visit at the end of the school holidays. The mall’s general manager, Lynn Gray, said it was important to be a partner in supporting community events. We do not anticipate any issues with heavy traffic or an impact on regular operations or mall traffic flow, Gray said. People parking at the mall for the festival are encouraged to drive behind the Target store on the east end of the property, leaving plenty of room for others to park so they can shop, dine and see movies or participate in other entertainment at Fun Hub Action Park, Pinz and Interskate 91. Scott Merzbach can be contacted at smerzbach@gazettenet.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gazettenet.com/Thousands-of-people-expected-in-Hadley-for-concert-music-festival-Friday-and-Saturday-50681756 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related