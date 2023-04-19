



In the post-pandemic era, one feels the undeclared competition between Bollywood and other Hindi-dubbed films from Southern industries. While true movie buffs enjoy content from all industries, some try to turn it into a toxic contest. Recently, the director of Ponniyin Selvan 2 raised an objection about the Hindi film industry calling itself Bollywood and here’s everything you need to know! The legendary filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his next magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film is a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan 1 which was released last year and was a huge box office hit. He won more 480 crores crude globally, so expectations are sky high from the biggie. It stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and others and is set to release on April 28. Returning to the subject, Mani Ratnam, during his speech at the 2nd edition of the CII Dakshin Media and Entertainment Summit in Chennai, said that the Hindi film industry should avoid using the term “Bollywood” to describe itself as it creates a problem in presenting the true identity of Indian cinema to the world. Mani Ratnam said, “If Hindi cinema can stop calling itself Bollywood, then people will stop identifying Indian cinema as Bollywood.” Even director Vetrimaaran agreed with that and said, “I’m not a fan of the woods. Like Bollywood, Kollywood. We have to see it as Indian cinema as a whole. Many times, films from Southern industries have been referred to as Bollywood films. Such an example happened with RRR, where SS Rajamouli had to clarify that RRR is not a Bollywood film but a Telugu one, in his response to an American journalist. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates! Must Read:Not Ranveer Singh, but ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ makers are looking for southern stars to direct the film, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR in the running [Reports] Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

