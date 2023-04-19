Entertainment
Beef Actor David Choe: The Full Controversy Explained
Beef is one of the biggest new shows on Netflix right now, but the presence of an actor has turned out to be a source of discomfort for many viewers.
Since the comedy-drama’s debut last month, you may have seen a lot of discussion online about David Choe, not least because of a story he told on a podcast in 2014.
Although no one related to Beef has yet spoken publicly about it, the conversation is still raging online.
So if the topic has passed you by, here’s the story so far
First of all, who is David Choe?
David Choe is an American actor, artist, and former journalist who can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s hit show Beef.
He also recently starred in an episode of the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian and appeared as himself in numerous documentaries.
In addition to playing Issac Cho in Beef, he also illustrated title card for almost every episode of the series.
However, since the beginning of the series, many viewers shared their discomfort seeing David in the cast, due to comments he made on his DVDASA podcast in 2014.
What is the controversy about?
During an episode of his now defunct podcast DVDASA, released in 2014, David told a story about masturbating while getting a massage and forcing the massage therapist to touch his penis and perform an oral sex act on him.
I just want to make it clear that I accept that this is rape behavior, he said towards the end of the recording (according to a BuzzFeed News report from that time). But I’m not a rapist.
His co-host Asa Akira reportedly then commented: You’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist right now, and the only way to harden your dick is by rape.
Yes, he apparently answered.
The podcast sparked controversy when it was released, with David insisting a month later that the story he told was not factual.
I never thought I’d wake up in the late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Mainly because I’m not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered, he said in a statement.
I am an artist and storyteller and consider my DVDASA show to be a complete extension of my art. If I’m guilty of anything, its bad shower-style storytelling. Just as many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, so is my exhibition.
The main goal of all my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the show’s co-stars. We fuck with each other, entertain and laugh at each other. It’s a dark, tasteless and completely irreverent show where we fuck with everyone who listens, but mostly ourselves.
We create stories and tell stories. It’s not a news program. It is not a representation of my reality. This is not the place to find reliable information about me or my life. It’s my version of reality, his art that sometimes offends people.
I’m sorry if anyone believed the stories were facts, he added. They were not!
In 2017, when David was commissioned for a street art projecthe again insisted that the story he told on his podcast was not true.
He wrote on his Instagram (as reported by Vice): In a 2014 episode of DVDASA, I relayed a story simply for shock value that made it look like I had sexually violated a woman. Although I said those words, I did not commit those actions. This does not happen. I have NO history of sexual assault.
I am deeply sorry for any harm I have caused anyone through my past words. Non-consensual sex is rape, and joking is never funny or appropriate. I was a sick person at the height of my mental illness and have spent the past three years in mental health facilities healing myself and dedicating my life to helping and healing others through love and stock.
I don’t believe the things I said although I take full ownership of saying them. Moreover, I don’t condemn anyone and have no ill will towards those who spread hate and speak negatively against me, no one will ever hate me more than I hated myself back then.
And what is the last?
Since the success of Beef on Netflix, clips of David Choe telling the story on his podcast have resurfaced on social media, with an audio posted to Twitter by the journalists Aura Bogado and Meecham Whitson Meriweather.
Aura and Meecham have now tweeted that they received an email from Twitter claiming that a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) notice had been filed by someone claiming to be David Choe, calling for the clip to be removed.
The US based entertainment outlet Variety reported Sunday evening that they had reviewed the email sent by Twitter, which describes the messages as copyright-infringing media and calls for their immediate removal.
What did the team behind Beef say?
As of this writing, David Choe hasn’t addressed the backlash, and neither has Netflix or the production company behind Beef, A24.
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for David Choe, Netflix and A24, and will update this article if we receive a response.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/david-choe-beef-actor-controversy-explained_uk_643fc34ce4b0408f3e500e00
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- 5 accessory trends from Spring 2024 Bridal Fashion Week
- Commonwealth Joins Forces with Global Tech Organizations to Empower Commonwealth Citizens with AI
- The CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why he thinks Fox Dominion got off easy
- UK economy crippled by inflation: are high prices here to stay?
- Be prepared for local disasters with the SD emergency app equipped with the ShakeAlert | earthquake early warning system News
- Hollywood Indian, alleged leader of Mara Salvatrucha gang, arrested in Mexico
- Gary Ballance: Former England and Yorkshire batsman announces retirement from all forms of cricket | Cricket news
- Tigers advance to second round of ACC Tournament – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
- Next-generation vaccine strategies to combat current and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants
- Wondershare Recoverit 2023 Free Download
- Apple CEO meets PM Modi, pledges for growth and investment
- Chucky actor Ed Gale, 59, is being investigated by the LAPD after admitting to texting minors