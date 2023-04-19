Beef Actor David Choe: The Full Controversy Explained

Beef is one of the biggest new shows on Netflix right now, but the presence of an actor has turned out to be a source of discomfort for many viewers.

Since the comedy-drama’s debut last month, you may have seen a lot of discussion online about David Choe, not least because of a story he told on a podcast in 2014.

Although no one related to Beef has yet spoken publicly about it, the conversation is still raging online.

So if the topic has passed you by, here’s the story so far

First of all, who is David Choe?

David Choe is an American actor, artist, and former journalist who can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s hit show Beef.

He also recently starred in an episode of the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian and appeared as himself in numerous documentaries.

In addition to playing Issac Cho in Beef, he also illustrated title card for almost every episode of the series.

However, since the beginning of the series, many viewers shared their discomfort seeing David in the cast, due to comments he made on his DVDASA podcast in 2014.

David Choe as Issac on the set of Beef

What is the controversy about?

During an episode of his now defunct podcast DVDASA, released in 2014, David told a story about masturbating while getting a massage and forcing the massage therapist to touch his penis and perform an oral sex act on him.

I just want to make it clear that I accept that this is rape behavior, he said towards the end of the recording (according to a BuzzFeed News report from that time). But I’m not a rapist.

His co-host Asa Akira reportedly then commented: You’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist right now, and the only way to harden your dick is by rape.

Yes, he apparently answered.

The podcast sparked controversy when it was released, with David insisting a month later that the story he told was not factual.

I never thought I’d wake up in the late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Mainly because I’m not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered, he said in a statement.

I am an artist and storyteller and consider my DVDASA show to be a complete extension of my art. If I’m guilty of anything, its bad shower-style storytelling. Just as many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, so is my exhibition.

The main goal of all my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the show’s co-stars. We fuck with each other, entertain and laugh at each other. It’s a dark, tasteless and completely irreverent show where we fuck with everyone who listens, but mostly ourselves.

We create stories and tell stories. It’s not a news program. It is not a representation of my reality. This is not the place to find reliable information about me or my life. It’s my version of reality, his art that sometimes offends people.

I’m sorry if anyone believed the stories were facts, he added. They were not!

David Choe at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2022 Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

In 2017, when David was commissioned for a street art projecthe again insisted that the story he told on his podcast was not true.

He wrote on his Instagram (as reported by Vice): In a 2014 episode of DVDASA, I relayed a story simply for shock value that made it look like I had sexually violated a woman. Although I said those words, I did not commit those actions. This does not happen. I have NO history of sexual assault.

I am deeply sorry for any harm I have caused anyone through my past words. Non-consensual sex is rape, and joking is never funny or appropriate. I was a sick person at the height of my mental illness and have spent the past three years in mental health facilities healing myself and dedicating my life to helping and healing others through love and stock.

I don’t believe the things I said although I take full ownership of saying them. Moreover, I don’t condemn anyone and have no ill will towards those who spread hate and speak negatively against me, no one will ever hate me more than I hated myself back then.

And what is the last?

David Choe as Issac in The Beef

Since the success of Beef on Netflix, clips of David Choe telling the story on his podcast have resurfaced on social media, with an audio posted to Twitter by the journalists Aura Bogado and Meecham Whitson Meriweather.

Aura and Meecham have now tweeted that they received an email from Twitter claiming that a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) notice had been filed by someone claiming to be David Choe, calling for the clip to be removed.

The US based entertainment outlet Variety reported Sunday evening that they had reviewed the email sent by Twitter, which describes the messages as copyright-infringing media and calls for their immediate removal.

What did the team behind Beef say?

As of this writing, David Choe hasn’t addressed the backlash, and neither has Netflix or the production company behind Beef, A24.