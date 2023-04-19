Bridget Fonda resurfaces and makes rare comments about her retirement from Hollywood 20 years ago





Remember Brigitte Fonda? Now 59, the former actress from a veritable Hollywood dynasty was a busy movie star in the 1980s and 1990s, but hasn’t acted in more than two decades, and sightings have been extremely rare. But the single white woman star, now a married mother, briefly resurfaced at LAX earlier this week, offering a Daily mail photographer a succinct explanation of his retirement, decidedly definitive. When asked if she would do movies again, even with any director of her choice, Bridget repeatedly replied “no”, then explained “I don’t think so, it’s too nice to ‘to be a civilian’. RELATED: Latest Updates From Another Famous Hollywood Family TRENDING: Who hasn’t been invited to the coronation?

During the impromptu airport interview, Bridget was traveling with her 18-year-old son Oliver, whom she shares with her husband of 20 years, famed Hollywood composer Danny Eflman. (Danny, 69, has written and performed scores for dozens and dozens of acclaimed and successful films, from fifty shadesmovies at Silver Lining Playbook to a Marvel blockbuster.) Bridget is also stepmother to Lola and Mali, Danny’s daughters from a previous marriage. © Francois Duhamel Bridget Fonda in the classic 1992 thriller “Single White Female” Before opting for that quiet “civilian life” with the family on their Santa Barbara ranch, Bridget was an in-demand actress who worked with directors such as Cameron Crowe, Quentin Tarantino, Francis Ford Coppolaand many more, showing its range in action (The woman Nikita)Detective novels (single white woman), comedy (Simple), and theater classics (The Godfather Part III, Jackie Brown). Some of his many co-stars included Nicolas CageJennifer Jason Leigh, Matt Dillon,Samuel L. Jackson,Al Pacinoand many more. MORE: Inside another showbiz family’s complicated legacy and legal issues RELATED: Jane Fonda Says She’s ‘Not Proud’ Of Her Plastic Surgery Bridget too, of course, is Hollywood royalty. Her late father was Peter Fonda, who played the most famous role alongside Dennis Hopper in the 1969 classic Easy Rider, and was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Ulee’s Gold among a long list of film and television credits from over 50 years old. His aunt, meanwhile, is Peter’s sister, Jane Fonda, the Oscar-winning actress, activist and fitness icon. Bridget’s grandfather, finally, is Old Hollywood Henry Fondawho has acted in more than 100 films, including On the golden pond (opposite Jane, playing her daughter), 12 angry men, the grapes of wrath, And The wrong man. © Ron Galella Bridget Fonda and her father Peter Fonda in 1981 Bridget was involved in a serious car accident in 2003 during a rainstorm; although she suffered injuries, she made a full recovery. His last film was the 2002 TV movie Snow Queen. Read moreHELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

