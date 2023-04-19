Coachella 2023: The opinion of a UT student | Entertainment

Connect with us

Coachella 2023 - Frank Ocean (leader)

Frank Ocean’s performance at Coachella 2023.


Leah Hibbert / The Daily Lighthouse


Last weekend, I crossed something off my wish list that I had wanted to do for years. I crossed country from Tennessee to Palm Springs, CA and attended my first Coachella music festival. I saw dozens of artists and felt that this year’s lineup was very diverse. Latin artists, K-pop groups, alternative musicians and even artists who have taken a break, have all gathered in the center of the desert for a weekend in a row.

As someone who mainly listens to rap and hip-hop, there weren’t a ton of my favorite artists, but I also thought it would be a good time to explore new genres and catch some performances people I wouldn’t normally listen to.







Coachella 2023 - Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny’s performance at Coachella 2023.


Leah Hibbert / The Daily Lighthouse


Friday, the first day of the festival, the artist Bad Bunny was headlining. Before heading to his set, I saw artists Blink-182, Metro Boomin, YungBlood, and Two Friends. To start the day off right, I headed to alternative artist YungBlood. He has several songs with popular artist Machine Gun Kelly and is known for his gender role breaking standards. I know a lot of his music, but unfortunately he didn’t make many of his well-known songs. The 45-minute set consisted of songs from his latest albums but lacked his best-selling tracks. I was a little mixed, to say the least.

Then I saw Blink-182 adding a surprise performance at the last minute. They played for over an hour and sang classics like All The Small Things and I Miss You. They got the whole crowd together and gave a performance that even those who didn’t know the band could enjoy. Two Friends, a DJ duo, gave a performance that had the crowd roaring and even brought in pop singer Bebe Rexha. It was one of the funniest shows of the weekend and attracted tens of thousands of festival-goers.

Next and my favorite set of the night, I headed to Metro Boomin. The rap producer had a movie-worthy introduction, props galore, and plenty of backup dancers. However, what really sets him apart is that he released five surprise artists during his set. Future, Don Toliver, The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy all came out during Boomins’ performance which made national headlines. I got to see six of my favorite artists rather than the one I was expecting, and I will remember the performance forever.







Photo of Coachella 2023 - Bad Bunny

Filming Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023.


Leah Hibbert / The Daily Lighthouse


Finally, to end the evening, I went to see the headliner Bad Bunny. I don’t speak Spanish and I don’t know a lot of his songs, but he gave a hell of a performance. His set was supposed to be 45 minutes but lasted over two hours and brought out other Latin artists and even Post Malone. The singer opened up about Latin music culture and the effect it had on him, featuring salsa dancers, Latin clothing and accessories. It was a phenomenal performance and experience.

Saturday and Sunday I hopped around different performances both at the festival and other events around Palm Springs. I saw one of my favorite pop singers Renee Rapp at a local hotel, Diplo at a private party and of course other amazing artists at the festival. Of all the performances I saw on Saturday, including The Kid Laroi and headliners BLACKPINK, Labrinth was my favorite. The soul/R&B artist gave an emotional performance and even brought in pop legend Billie Eilish for a duet of their new song. Her performance had different levels, dynamics and lights which brought the performance even more to life.

Sunday was the most anticipated day due to Frank Oceans’ first performance in years. People camped out for his 10:05 p.m. set starting at 9:00 a.m., with media coverage all day. I too lined up early and missed several other artists I wanted to see to make sure I got a good spot for Ocean. Shortly after his set started, I realized that all my preparation wasn’t worth it. Unfortunately, the most publicized performance of the weekend did not live up to his expectations at all. Ocean arrived over an hour late and sat down on the gigantic stage in a place that was very difficult for the crowd to see. He barely moved and sang very few popular songs. Rather than performing some of his most famous tunes, he mixed them into a mashup and showed footage of a dancing security guard, rather than singing them himself and having the camera pan out. focuses on his performance.

After barely giving any type of performance, an hour into his set he declared curfew passed and the show was over. The scene immediately turned dark, but a majority of fans, including myself, thought he must be joking or some sort of encore would follow. To my surprise and dismay, he did not return to the stage and the staff forced us out of the room. I was so frustrated that one of my favorite artists, and someone I’ve been waiting all day for, didn’t even bother to give a performance. It was more than disappointing and definitely not a good way to end the weekend.

Although Frank Oceans’ performance was quite disappointing, I don’t regret attending Coachella at all. It was amazing to be surrounded by so many other music lovers, to see all the fashion, to eat amazing food and to discover new genres. It was one of the best weekends of my life and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to go.

