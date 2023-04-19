Badhaai Do and Other Bollywood Movies That Avoided LGBTQ+ Community Stereotypes





New Delhi: Bollywood may be embracing LGBTQ+ topics now, but its relationship with the community has been problematic for years. From queer baiting to using queer characters for comic relief, the Hindi film industry is guilty of it all. However, a few filmmakers had a different view, and the emergence of OTT made the scene a much better and more sensitive space for the subject. Here are some Bollywood movies that don’t stereotypically portray LGBT characters. 1. Kapoor and Sons The film is about a family that hates each other more than anything while trying to slit each other’s throats. There isn’t much of a relationship between the two brothers, Arjun and Rahul Kapoor (Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra). Despite the fact that ‘Kapoor and Sons’ was about a dysfunctional family, Fawad Khan’s gay character was treated gently and properly in the film. The subject matter was presented with the utmost respect without being mocked, which is unusual in Bollywood films. 2. Aligarh This film by Hansal Mehta is one of the most powerful films ever made about the LGBTQ+ community. Manoj Bajpayee portrays Ramchandra Siras, a teacher who is secretly recorded engaging in consensual physical relations with a rickshaw puller. The film then continues to show how he is shunned by society. The film was praised for its truthful portrayal. 3. Margarita with a straw In her 2014 film, Shonali Bose explored a disabled woman’s sexuality and desires. Although she was born with a disability, the film’s main character is a girl who enjoys life to the fullest. The barriers faced by those born with disabilities who are looking for love were explored while maintaining a focus on same-sex relationships. 4. Badhaai Do The most recent movie to tackle the subject in a big way was Badhaai Do. The focus of the film starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar was the ‘lavender wedding’. The story of two homosexual characters who decide to marry to have a “normal” life. Le shows how queer people compromise to be accepted in conservative society. 5. I am Filmmaker Onir is the director of the 2010 film. It includes four terror-themed shorts that cut through them all. ‘Omar’, one of the four films, showed little use of LGBT rights. A police officer threatens two boys named Omar and Jai in the film using Section 377, which the Supreme Court decriminalized in 2019. 6. Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan Like in this film, Bollywood often offers tricky issues with a twist of fun. The makers of this film starring Ayushmaan Khurrana use humor to address societal taboos surrounding homosexuality. Set in a small town in northern India, it is among the mainstream movies that dared to call a spade a spade. 7. Geeli Puchchi by Ajeeb Daastaans Queer issues now have more space on screen and better representations thanks to the rise of OTT. Ajeeb Daastaans’ Geeli Puchchi on Netflix, along with Konkona Sen and Aditi Roa Hydari, was one of many such ventures. The film tells the story of a queer working-class Dalit woman who falls in love with an upper-caste woman.

