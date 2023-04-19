‘Dear Mama’ Hollywood Premiere Red Carpet Interviews





April 18, 2023 was certainly an honorable day for the late rapper Tupac Shakur! The world premiere of FX’s “Dear Mama” took place at the Ted Mann Theater in Los Angeles. The new docuseries will premiere Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stream on Hulu the following day. Deputy Editor of Gold Derby Consult Ford walk the red carpet, go behind the scenes with executive producers, directors, screenwriters: Allen Hughes, Lasse Jarvi and Jamal Josephformer NBA player Matt Barnes and star De’Aundre Bonds (“Skully” from the hit FX TV series “Snowfall”). 5-part docuseries delves into the legacy of late prolific rapper Tupac and his mother Afeni Shakur. Allen Hughes, Lasse Jarvi, staci robinson, Nelson-Georges, Charles D. KingJamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, nobility only And Steve Berman served as executive producer on the one-off documentary. Glo Cox, Snoop Dogg, Get up, Chopmaster J And Ray Luv are on the list of interviewees throughout the series. The depth of each episode is illuminating, as it intentionally depicts an illuminating saga of Tupac and his mother Afeni, and their relationship and close bond. The docuseries encompasses elements of social activism, the dynamics of Tupac’s relationships/friendships, the legal issues Tupac faced, and the legacy he and his mother left behind. Check out our exclusive red carpet interviews above! PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12 Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the highest prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest betting champions. Can you then top our estimated rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions up-to-date as they impact our latest racetrack odds, which are terrifying chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Have your say and share your opinions on our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide out every day to follow the latest awards rumours. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who do you predict and why? REGISTER for the free Gold Derby newsletter with the latest predictions

