Talented Young Actor Anchors Cabrillo Theater Arts Production – Santa Cruz Sentinel

Simon Stephens’ 2012 play is aptly titled: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night. And true to its title, the piece is, indeed, curious. More importantly, it also offers a special look into the inner workings of an autistic person’s mind.

Christopher Boone is the young man in question and, as played by Mathew Chipman in the Cabrillo Theater Arts production through April 30, he is sometimes gentle and caring, an intelligent wily, full of autistic quirks (like not wanting someone touching it), a math whiz and more.

When Christopher’s nervous clumsiness is severe, it’s a sure sign that he’s overwhelmed by the constant array of stimuli around him. He is happiest when left alone, sometimes curling up in a ball and writing his thoughts in his diary.

The play begins when Christopher discovers that a neighbor’s beloved dog has been horribly killed with a pitchfork. It is definitely a new way to catch people’s attention. And because of Christopher’s particular type of autism, he becomes obsessed with discovering thrillers.

To say Christopher’s home life isn’t ideal is an understatement. His father, Ed (a rather stiff William Baker) is gruff, pays little attention to Christopher, and often has to go out at night when he receives an assignment to fix a boiler. He promises Christopher to pick up some food he likes if he behaves well and stays home while he’s gone.

But sometimes Ed gets mad at him, especially when he finds out that Christopher keeps trying to find out who killed Wellington, Mrs. Shears’ poodle. (It’s a real surprise when it’s revealed.)

The actors in Curious Incident are all members of Cabrillos Rehearsal and Performance Class, which means many are just learning how to perform on stage.

Rounding out the cast are a few more experienced actors such as Mindy Pedlar, who plays a kind neighbor, Mrs. Alexander. Nikki Unger is entirely believable as Siobhan, Christophers’ school mentor; she alternates with Mitch Truong in the role.

Charlotte Landis does a great job as Christopher’s mother, Judy, who left her tough husband and young son to run away and marry her neighbor, Roger (a tough, one-dimensional Thomas Webb).

Under the direction of Cabrillo Theater Art Teacher Robin Aronson, costumes are by Maria Crush, stage design by Skip Epperson, and incredible lighting and projection design by Carina Swanberg.

Curious is based on a novel by Mark Haddon. It has won numerous awards in England and on Broadway, where it won five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Play.

Aronson found a clever way to make it look like Christopher was walking down an escalator for the very first time, using ensemble members to be the two escalator ramps and doing the movements of a moving belt.

In another scene, all the cast members weave back and forth, exiting one side of the stage and the other re-enacting the scene over and over again at any train station in London.

Chipman deserves high marks for his repeated autistic tics and actions. He frequently rubs his hands up and down the plastic ends of his hoodie’s tie. At other times, he spins around with his hands over his ears to shield himself from all the sounds around him.

And his habit of looking slightly upward, just above the head of the speaker, makes his mind seem to be elsewhere. His whole performance is extremely well done.

It’s a play that forces the audience to see the world through Christopher’s structure-seeking mind, and, thanks to Chipman, we do.

Unfortunately, the Black Box Theater with its very high ceiling doesn’t help with the sound, and some of the young actors have yet to learn how to project their voices to reach the back rows of the audience.

Nevertheless, several exceptional performers and the strange and quirky script are enough to make Curious a good way to spend 2 hours, including an intermission.

Tickets are $15 for groups, $17.50 for students and seniors, and $19.50 for general admission. The play takes place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Go to: cabrillovapa.universitytickets.com for more information.