Entertainment
Talented Young Actor Anchors Cabrillo Theater Arts Production – Santa Cruz Sentinel
Simon Stephens’ 2012 play is aptly titled: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night. And true to its title, the piece is, indeed, curious. More importantly, it also offers a special look into the inner workings of an autistic person’s mind.
Christopher Boone is the young man in question and, as played by Mathew Chipman in the Cabrillo Theater Arts production through April 30, he is sometimes gentle and caring, an intelligent wily, full of autistic quirks (like not wanting someone touching it), a math whiz and more.
When Christopher’s nervous clumsiness is severe, it’s a sure sign that he’s overwhelmed by the constant array of stimuli around him. He is happiest when left alone, sometimes curling up in a ball and writing his thoughts in his diary.
The play begins when Christopher discovers that a neighbor’s beloved dog has been horribly killed with a pitchfork. It is definitely a new way to catch people’s attention. And because of Christopher’s particular type of autism, he becomes obsessed with discovering thrillers.
To say Christopher’s home life isn’t ideal is an understatement. His father, Ed (a rather stiff William Baker) is gruff, pays little attention to Christopher, and often has to go out at night when he receives an assignment to fix a boiler. He promises Christopher to pick up some food he likes if he behaves well and stays home while he’s gone.
But sometimes Ed gets mad at him, especially when he finds out that Christopher keeps trying to find out who killed Wellington, Mrs. Shears’ poodle. (It’s a real surprise when it’s revealed.)
The actors in Curious Incident are all members of Cabrillos Rehearsal and Performance Class, which means many are just learning how to perform on stage.
Rounding out the cast are a few more experienced actors such as Mindy Pedlar, who plays a kind neighbor, Mrs. Alexander. Nikki Unger is entirely believable as Siobhan, Christophers’ school mentor; she alternates with Mitch Truong in the role.
Charlotte Landis does a great job as Christopher’s mother, Judy, who left her tough husband and young son to run away and marry her neighbor, Roger (a tough, one-dimensional Thomas Webb).
Under the direction of Cabrillo Theater Art Teacher Robin Aronson, costumes are by Maria Crush, stage design by Skip Epperson, and incredible lighting and projection design by Carina Swanberg.
Curious is based on a novel by Mark Haddon. It has won numerous awards in England and on Broadway, where it won five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Play.
Aronson found a clever way to make it look like Christopher was walking down an escalator for the very first time, using ensemble members to be the two escalator ramps and doing the movements of a moving belt.
In another scene, all the cast members weave back and forth, exiting one side of the stage and the other re-enacting the scene over and over again at any train station in London.
Chipman deserves high marks for his repeated autistic tics and actions. He frequently rubs his hands up and down the plastic ends of his hoodie’s tie. At other times, he spins around with his hands over his ears to shield himself from all the sounds around him.
And his habit of looking slightly upward, just above the head of the speaker, makes his mind seem to be elsewhere. His whole performance is extremely well done.
It’s a play that forces the audience to see the world through Christopher’s structure-seeking mind, and, thanks to Chipman, we do.
Unfortunately, the Black Box Theater with its very high ceiling doesn’t help with the sound, and some of the young actors have yet to learn how to project their voices to reach the back rows of the audience.
Nevertheless, several exceptional performers and the strange and quirky script are enough to make Curious a good way to spend 2 hours, including an intermission.
Tickets are $15 for groups, $17.50 for students and seniors, and $19.50 for general admission. The play takes place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Go to: cabrillovapa.universitytickets.com for more information.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2023/04/19/talented-young-actor-anchors-cabrillo-theatre-arts-production/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Jim Gillis, Newport Daily News reporter, columnist, dead at 64
- High school football coach resigns after caning players
- 5 accessory trends from Spring 2024 Bridal Fashion Week
- Commonwealth Joins Forces with Global Tech Organizations to Empower Commonwealth Citizens with AI
- The CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why he thinks Fox Dominion got off easy
- UK economy crippled by inflation: are high prices here to stay?
- Be prepared for local disasters with the SD emergency app equipped with the ShakeAlert | earthquake early warning system News
- Hollywood Indian, alleged leader of Mara Salvatrucha gang, arrested in Mexico
- Gary Ballance: Former England and Yorkshire batsman announces retirement from all forms of cricket | Cricket news
- Tigers advance to second round of ACC Tournament – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
- Next-generation vaccine strategies to combat current and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants
- Wondershare Recoverit 2023 Free Download