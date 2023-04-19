Padres Daily: So bad it can only get better; Snell’s strides

Good morning,

When the Padres last faced Spencer Strider less than two weeks ago, they looked like they had the kind of offense that could beat the kind of pitcher that Strider is.

When they faced Strider, one of the first batters of the game, last night, a 2-0 deficit with six innings to go seemed insurmountable.

That is to say two things:

First, the Padres are playing really bad right now, mostly on offense. But also, it’s the same batting group that scored three runs and knocked Strider out of the game after five innings on April 6 and averaged six runs per game from April 4-9.

We’ve gotten into a bit of funk as a group, and that’s been great pitching at the same time, great teams, and you see what you see, designated hitter Matt Carpenter said late last night. We have guys, myself included, who are maybe trying to do a bit too much in some key places and maybe not letting the game come to them. I’m just going through one of those ruts. But I’m not too concerned by any means. We have some very good players here who know how to handle some of the ups and downs of the game, and find a way out of them.

That continued to be the theme that rang inside the Padres clubhouse after last night’s 8-1 loss to the Braves, in which the Padres came very close to tying a record. franchise for not scoring. You can read the details in my game story (here).

The focus is now on today. And then tomorrow.

Sometimes someone who triggers the attack can trigger it, Carpenter said. It will be nice to bring Tati back here in a few days. Maybe it will also light a fire under us.

As you know and if you don’t, why have you ignored my newsletters, let alone virtually every other media outlet that even has a passing association with Major League Baseball coverage? Fernando Tatis Jr. will serve the last game of his suspension today.

To have someone like that back definitely impacts the game in all its facets and definitely a very good addition to the roster and the squad for sure, Xander Bogaerts said. I hope we can all get fired up with this and it will have an effect on all of us.

Perhaps it’s not ideal that Tatis almost had to be the hero when he returned after not playing in a major league game for 18 months. But at least he’s coming back. Last season, the Padres were clearly counting on a boost from his scheduled August return, and then he didn’t return.

Tatis will be on the team’s flight to Phoenix tonight.

That’s where they are. Almost unfathomably, the Padres absolutely need him.

It’s hard to pin on one guy, manager Bob Melvin said. But I think hopefully a combination of him and Joe will give us some confidence.

Because having Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Manny Machado wasn’t enough.

Musgrove is set to officially make his season debut on Saturday. Having their best pitcher from a year ago can only help. But pitching wasn’t the problem. Last night, Blake Snell even had his first decent start of the season, allowing two runs in five innings. The Padres’ starters have allowed five runs in 18 innings over the last three games and all suffered the loss as the Padres scored one run in that span.

The Padres have been shut out three times in nine games and scored two runs twice more in that streak. They have trailed at the end of 54 of the last 81 innings. They’ve led after just 15 of those 81 innings and haven’t led at any time in the past three games (27 innings).

It’s gotten so bad there’s basically no way to go but up.

The only good part of that is that when they’re all hot, it’ll probably be a lot of them together, Bogaerts said. So that’s the one good thing we’re looking forward to.

He may be right.

Consider only Soto and Machado.

Soto was 1-for-2 with two walks last night to increase his batting average to .175 and his OPS to .731. Machado was 1 for 4 and beat .240 with a .595 OPS. Soto has three circuits and Machado one.

From 2018 to last season, Soto averaged better than six home runs and was a .274 hitter and .870 OPS average through May. From 2013 to last season, Machado averaged nearly nine home runs, 0.283 and 0.840 OPS through May.

To get those standards, Soto would need to hit around .360 with around .990 OPS over the next 31 games. Machado should go .310 and .970 or more in this stretch.

If something like that happens, with Tatis back and Bogaerts can hold anywhere near his current .347 average and .978 OPS, the Padres could still be OK.

I think it will work out well, Bogaerts said.

If that doesn’t happen by the end of May, well, there are four months left in the season after that.

With the same confidence shown by Bogaerts and Machado the night before, Carpenter had a virtually identical message last night.

One thing I don’t worry about is this team scoring points, he said. It just won’t be a problem. I’m going to stand there now and tell you it’s not going to be a problem for this band. That’s right, were going through a stretch. Every team will do it, and I’d rather get it over with than let it hang around. So let’s eliminate him at the start of the season, and we won’t have to think about it much in the future.

Better Blake

Snell was fastball heavy from the start for a second game in a row. The Braves burned it fast.

This time the change he made worked because his secondary slots worked. They were better than they had been all year, and he varied them more than he had pretty much since joining the Padres ahead of the 2021 season.

You could tell they were really aggressive going for hitting heaters, said Snell, whose three hits (and two runs) all allowed for fastballs. So I had to change that pretty quickly.

Change, he did.

Snell threw 27 substitutions last night (28% of his 95 pitches). That’s nearly double the percentage of any game last season and 27 times more than he threw in his last start against the Mets.

Last night was a big step for the southpaw, who allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in just 13 innings in his first three starts. Snell was still working from behind too often and throwing only 57% of his pitches for strikes (although that percentage was much higher before walking the first two batters in the fifth inning on nine pitches).

The important part was that he got out of traffic jams with his slider, curve ball and change.

At the start of the season, it was never a strike, Snell said. Now the feeling is there. The out-speed is improving.

Before last night, Snell had retired the team in order in just one of the 15 innings he had started. He had two sets 1-2-3 last night.

Consistency was better, he says. Three more walks. I have to understand that. I improve with each start, I get where I need to be.

Saved by the Swoosh

Bogaerts extended his on-base streak to 19 games in painful fashion when he was hit in the left wrist by a 98mph fastball from Strider.

It wasn’t as painful as it could have been if Bogaerts hadn’t opted for the Nike batting gloves this season, which have a padded strap right where he was hit.

It was quite useful, he said. Because the strap is thick and actually touched a good part of it.

Getting hit by a throw is the kind of thing that aggravated a chronic wrist problem that Boagerts has faced for many seasons and for which he received a cortisone injection in March. Bogaerts remained in the match and his wrist was not significantly swollen afterwards.

Looks good, thanks to the pad, he says. The pad took most of the hits, but it’s a little sore.

Rotation equation

As we discussed and as Jeff Sanders wrote in a pregame notebook (here), Musgroves is coming back and the upcoming schedule likely means a five-man rotation at least for a while. In fact, while the matter is supposedly still under discussion internally, it’s hard to see how continuing with six starters makes any sense.

Sunday wraps up the Padres’ season-opening streak of 24 games in 25 days. As of Monday’s bye in Chicago, the Padres will play just 23 games in 29 days. They play more than five games in a row just once during this period.

The Padres have two days (Monday and Friday) off next week, which means that even with a five-man rotation, Musgrove and Yu Darvish will have six days off between their starts this weekend in Arizona and the weekend. next end in Mexico against the Giants.

The question is who goes to the bullpen. The top contenders are Nick Martinez and Ryan Weathers, although both gave quality starts last time out in the rotation and ultimately have to consider Seth Lugos’ workload as he’s a first-time starter. since 2020.

Small bites

Steven Wilson worked a scoreless sixth inning, his seventh consecutive scoreless outing (8 1/3 innings). He allows a batting average of .105, .083 (2 for 24) against right-handers.

Nabil Crismatt, meanwhile, followed up a scoreless seventh by allowing Ozzie Albies a three-run homer in the eighth inning. Crismatt has allowed at least one run in five of his six outings and a total of 12 runs in 10 innings.

Here’s something crazy: There have been 31 home runs at Petco Park this season, tied with Yankee Stadium for second in the major leagues behind Dodger Stadium’s 32. The Padres hit 14 of 31.

Sotos’ sixth-inning single was the Padres’ first hit last night and his first hit in 16 at-bats during that homestand. Soto is batting .132/.340/.237 in 50 plate appearances at Petco Park and .240/.406/.560 in 32 plate appearances on the road this season.

Trent Grisham doubled and scored in the eighth inning but also struck out three for the second time in his last two games.

The Padres appeared to get the bulk of the favorable calls from plate umpire Chad Whitson last night, including Soto getting two pitches in the strike zone called balls on his fourth-inning walk. According to the notes of @UmpScorecardsthe Padres have received more help from the plate umpire than their opponent in all but six games this season.

Last night was the Padres’ ninth sale in 12 home games. Their next home game after today is May 1st, this will be the first time Tatis has played at Petco Park since 2021. But if this road trip goes like this homestand, it will be interesting to see how long the crowds continue to be so regularly. big. With a subscription base of just over 24,000, it’s likely there will never be a predicted crowd of much less than 30,000.

Alright, that’s it for me. Match day today then a flight to Phoenix for the start of the rest of the season.

Speak to you tomorrow.