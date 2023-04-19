Chucky actor Ed Gale, 59, is being investigated by the LAPD after admitting to texting minors

LAPD is investigating Chucky actor Ed Gale after he was caught on camera admitting to sexting with up to 10 minors.

A group calling itself ‘Creep Catcher Unit’ posed as a 14-year-old boy online and allegedly received obscene text messages from the 59-year-old actor, before confronting him on camera in his Hollywood apartment .

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was called to the scene on Friday and was also caught on camera. Police told DailyMail.com they are currently investigating, but have not made an arrest and no charges have been filed.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no information is available at this time,” a spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

In videos filmed by Creep Catcher Unit (CC Unit) on Friday, Gale admitted that there were several minors he had “spoken sexually with online”, that they were “all under the age of 18” and that there were “certainly no more than 10”.

He told the CC unit leader, who goes by the name Ghost, that he planned to have “oral, manual, and possibly anal” sex with the person he was texting, whom he believed to be a 14 year old boy.

In 1988, Gale (left) played Chucky in the horror film Child’s Play. Gale admitted there were several minors he had ‘sexed online’ with and that they were ‘all under the age of 18’.

Screenshots of alleged text conversations between Gale and the decoy account show the actor telling the supposed child, “I want to hold yours while you go pee your little wink,” and asking them ” Do you like the taste of coming?”

In the shocking video, Ghost asked the Howard the Duck, Spaceballs and Chucky actor, “Have you spoken sexually to a minor online, yes or no?” “Yes,” replied the actor. “It’s a crime,” Ghost said. “Yes,” Gale replied.

Gale’s friend answered the door of his apartment to DailyMail.com on Tuesday and declined to comment.

During the two-hour videotaped confrontation, Ghost showed Gale printouts of the text messages, and Gale admitted that he sent them.

A neighbor of the building, Maggie Mayor-Oats, told DailyMail.com she found Gale “creepy”.

‘It’s not surprising. I always see random men walking in and out of her apartment,’ the 27-year-old jewelry store employee said.

The CC unit leader, who goes by the name Ghost, told DailyMail.com that Gale contacted his decoy social media account two months ago. Ghost is pictured confronting Gale over his texts

“When the LAPD arrived they took all the evidence we had. We had impressions of the cats and everything. We emailed the chats to them and gave them the footage,’ Ghost said.

On Tuesday, a DailyMail.com reporter saw two children enter the building with adult family members.

One, a 62-year-old uncle named Steve, said he was “very worried” about the allegations made against his neighbour.

“I have to keep an eye on him,” he said, pointing to his young nephew. “If I see anything, I call 911.”

Another, Ryan McKinney, 53, said he saw police enter the building last Friday but did not see any minors entering the apartment or any other suspicious activity.

“I had no idea,” he said.

Ghost told DailyMail.com that Gale contacted their decoy social media account two months ago.

“He contacted our decoy account in February this year. We told him we were 14. He was fine with his age,” he said.

“Over the months he was trying to solicit nude pictures of this ‘kid’.

This is the building in LA where Gale lives. On Tuesday, a DailyMail.com reporter saw two children enter the building with adult family members who said they were “very worried” about the allegations against their neighbour.

Gale’s neighbor Maggie Mayor-Oats told DailyMail.com she found Gale ‘scary’

“They said they couldn’t make an arrest on the spot because of his medical condition.”

Gale uses a breathing tube with an oxygen tank.

Ghost told DailyMail.com that the LAPD took Gale’s electronics for investigation, along with the evidence the CC Unit had obtained.

LAPD has not confirmed the claim, but video taken by the CC unit shows an officer carrying a plastic bag from the building.

The CC Unit claims to have conducted stings on 363 suspected predators since its debut in 2018, and has been cited by prosecutors and police departments in press releases regarding charges against some of the people they have filmed.

The interior of Gale’s apartment is shown. A neighbor said in 2021 that she overheard a man in her garden talking on the phone saying the actor ‘likes young boys, I can bring young boys here for him’

Ghost told DailyMail.com that the LAPD took Gale’s electronics for investigation, along with the evidence the CC Unit had obtained. LAPD officers are seen entering Gale’s apartment

Criminal records show Gale worked with a pedophile actor on the Hollywood breakthrough film, Howard the Duck.

Jeffrey Jones, who starred opposite Gale in the film and had leading roles in Beetlejuice and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, was arrested in 2002 for possession of child pornography and convicted of soliciting a minor.

He has since been arrested twice for failing to update his sex offender registry status.

In a 2014 interview, Gale described her past closeness with Jones, hosting her for Thanksgiving dinner in Palm Springs after filming Howard the Duck in the 1980s, before Jones was convicted.