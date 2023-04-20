Connect with us

Jim Gillis, Newport Daily News reporter, columnist, dead at 64

NEWPORT Jim Gillis, a respected reporter and columnist for the Newport Daily News for more than 40 years, died this week at the age of 64, at a time when he was still planning future stories.

He had institutional knowledge of Newport, Aquidneck Island and its people. Many locals eagerly awaited his weekly Friday column, “Spare Change.”

Gillis started working at the Daily News in 1980 and retired in 2013 as a full-time reporter because he needed a kidney transplant and was on dialysis. But he continued to write articles and reports for the newspaper.

He’s written about everything, but he’s also been the designated arts and entertainment writer for decades. Folk and jazz festivals, classical and contemporary musical performances, as well as local film festivals and theater productions were all part of its rhythm.

Jim Gillis, who spent 33 years as a full-time reporter for The Daily News, was a member of the Rhode Island Journalism Hall of Fame.

In memory of Jim, we spoke to a few people about the impact he had on the community and on them. He had close contact with people like Carolyn McClair, the festivals’ longtime former publicist and friend of their founder, George Wein.

I loved Jim Gillis and we treated each other like brother and sister, she said. We have become very close over the years. Even when it wasn’t folk or jazz festival time, we always had time to talk about music and the people I had interviewed and other people he had interviewed. We trusted and respected each other. It didn’t matter what we were working on; we were there to help each other. Music was life for both of us. I can’t imagine not having him in my life and I can’t imagine not having Jim Gillis in my life. I am grateful to have had him in my life for so long.

