Jim Gillis, Newport Daily News reporter, columnist, dead at 64

NEWPORT Jim Gillis, a respected reporter and columnist for the Newport Daily News for more than 40 years, died this week at the age of 64, at a time when he was still planning future stories.

He had institutional knowledge of Newport, Aquidneck Island and its people. Many locals eagerly awaited his weekly Friday column, “Spare Change.”

Gillis started working at the Daily News in 1980 and retired in 2013 as a full-time reporter because he needed a kidney transplant and was on dialysis. But he continued to write articles and reports for the newspaper.

He’s written about everything, but he’s also been the designated arts and entertainment writer for decades. Folk and jazz festivals, classical and contemporary musical performances, as well as local film festivals and theater productions were all part of its rhythm.

In memory of Jim, we spoke to a few people about the impact he had on the community and on them. He had close contact with people like Carolyn McClair, the festivals’ longtime former publicist and friend of their founder, George Wein.

I loved Jim Gillis and we treated each other like brother and sister, she said. We have become very close over the years. Even when it wasn’t folk or jazz festival time, we always had time to talk about music and the people I had interviewed and other people he had interviewed. We trusted and respected each other. It didn’t matter what we were working on; we were there to help each other. Music was life for both of us. I can’t imagine not having him in my life and I can’t imagine not having Jim Gillis in my life. I am grateful to have had him in my life for so long.

Jim’s last column:Spare Change: 43 years later, Diane Drake’s family is changing the game

Jim had a lifetime ticket to festivals, even though he didn’t write about them. He could come whenever he wanted, McClair said.

Gillis wrote about Weins’ impact and his death for The Newport Daily News in September 2021. Wein was very close to Jim and considered him a personal friend, McClair said.

Jim was one of the few media guests at George’s private services, she said.

Allyson McCalla, now in her 40s and director of operations for Newport Bike, feels like he’s known Gillis his whole life. During her youth and early twenties, she was a member of Off the Curb, a hip-hop dance troupe and outreach group that kept street kids away, she said.

Jim reported on us quite frequently and I saw him on assignments, she said. He always went out of his way to say hello to me and others. He covered Off the Curb as we spanned across the state, saw some of my basketball games, and covered other events. He said he’s seen me grow and develop, and he’s proud of where I’ve landed. He was a lovely guy and he always had something nice to say. I appreciate the work he has done reporting on the community and the many people he has known in his life.

He even came to my cousins ​​wedding, so he’s part of the extended family in a way,” she added.

SPARE CHANGE:Where Joni Mitchell’s appearance ranks among Newport Folk Festival moments

He certainly had the pulse of the community in many ways, said Bud Cicilline, former executive director of Newport County Community Mental Health Center and former state senator representing Newport. He expressed feelings and thoughts in his columns that showed he cared about the community. He was very fair, direct and understanding in all my interactions with him. He was very interested in people and had great respect for them in all their circumstances. It’s such a loss for all of us.

Pauline Perkins-Moye, director of resident services for the Newport Housing Authority and longtime activist, recalls traveling with Gillis in 1989 on a bus to Washington, D.C., to participate in a nationwide march aimed at attracting attention to the homeless.

He was such a nice guy, she said. He talked all the way and I talked all the way. He loved it, his stories captured what it was all about. They came straight from his heart. He was such a great writer and fair to everyone.

Veronica Mays, coordinator of the Five Star Souper Kitchen at Community Baptist Church, recalled the many years Jim covered the annual events honoring Martin Luther King at the NAACP-sponsored MLK Center. That, and so many other things.

He was the guest speaker one year, she said. He was just the man in town, everyone knew and loved Jim. He had so much compassion. You could count on him to be honest and insightful in his stories. He was truly a special guy.

His writing style was heaven-sent, and his columns and articles displayed a certain warmth, truthfulness and genuine desire to help those in need, from organizations to families, said Jimmy Winters, president of the Newport chapter of the NAACP. He will surely be missed.”

Tom Perrotti, former Artistic Director and Educational Director of Common Fence Point for 29 years, is one of many people who have had a long professional relationship with Gillis.

Spare change:So much to ponder three years after my kidney transplant

Jim was one of our biggest supporters of the programs, he did so much for us, Perrotti said. We were always talking about Common Fence Music and music in general. I knew it before Common Fence, but it was always about local music and artists. I knew him from shows, phone calls, he was a dear friend who connected through music and writing.

Gillis was married to Julie Bisbano, an English teacher at Portsmouth High School and a former student of Perrottis. Perrotti was their neighbor while Jim and Julie lived on Burdick Avenue until recently.

When he was inducted into the Rhode Island Journalism Hall of Fame in 2021, Gillis said the most important meeting of his life during his career in the press happened in 1991, when he was presented in Bisbano.

He hasn’t had it easy health-wise. He suffered from kidney failure in 2007, underwent dialysis treatments for years and received a kidney transplant in March 2020. Julie has been by his side through it all. He had a strong body that withstood years of trauma and illness, she said this week.

Among his many good characteristics was the ability to make everyone he spoke to feel listened to and heard, Bisbano said. When he had a conversation, that was the only thing he focused on.

Gillis said before his Hall of Fame induction that some of the toughest assignments he had were covering military funerals, including those for Army Sgt. Christopher Potts and Army Sgt. Michael R. Weidemann, both killed in Iraq, and Army Sgt. Michael F. Paranzino, who died in Afghanistan.

The many readers who did not know Gillis well personally still appreciated his work.

Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sothebys International Realty in Newport, said he likes to look forward to his column every Friday in the NDN. Always such a glimpse of our tight-knit community. It’s such a loss. Gary Cornog, former head of the English department at St. George’s School and former dean of admissions at Columbia University, once said: Jim Gillis is truly the normative voice of Aquidneck Island.

Gillis had an encyclopedic memory for the people and events of Aquidneck Island, past and present, which astounded those who spoke to him. He also loved quirky stories, like when he surprisingly met an old acquaintance who was stocking the shelves late one night in a supermarket. When Jim asked how he was, the guy replied, I’m employed on a shelf.

Jim seemed to have a million stories like this, but now he won’t be able to share them with us.