West Hollywood is the first in the country to ban deadly glue traps





On Monday, April 17, 2023, at a regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council, the City Council unanimously passed an ordinance banning the sale and use of glue traps in the City of West Hollywood. This anti-cruelty measure is the first in the United States to ban the sale and use of glue traps and is consistent with the city’s progressive animal welfare policies. The ordinance will come into force next year. Glue traps have long been known around the world to be cruel and indiscriminate. They are intended to attract rodents, insects and vermin; however, they frequently trap other animals, including rabbits, opossums, and even pets such as dogs and cats. It is not uncommon for birds, attracted by insects captured in devices, to also become unwitting victims of the traps. “The City of West Hollywood has always been a leader on animal welfare issues,” said City of West Hollywood Council Member Lauren Meister. “My fellow council members and I have enthusiastically embraced this ordinance to ban the use and sale of glue traps in the city, as these devices are sadistic and cruel. As a compassionate and progressive city, it is incumbent on us to find more humane alternatives to the fight against rodents and pests. parasites. By keeping cruel glue traps away, WeHo is a pioneer for vulnerable small animals, PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said via a press release. PETA thanks city officials for protecting animals from horrific cruelty and urges lawmakers across the country to follow their example. The main purpose of a glue trap is to trap rodents or other pests as they cross the board since their feet and body stick to the adhesive. The animals are then unable to free themselves and slowly other parts of their bodies stick to the trap, or they suffer from starvation, dehydration or suffocation. After several days or weeks, the animal dies, but the process is extremely cruel, painful and subjects the animal to a slow and inhumane death. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), these traps have been used to capture other wildlife, including birds, snakes and squirrels. PETA reports that there are numerous reports of cats getting stuck in glue traps and requiring veterinary assistance. Additionally, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against the use of glue traps, as trapped animals produce urine and feces, which can have adverse health effects. human. The City of West Hollywood has been at the forefront of animal rights and welfare for decades and the city’s commitment to animal rights is one of its legacies. The City has consistently strived to pass state-of-the-art animal welfare legislation: in 1989, the West Hollywood City Council passed Resolution 558 making West Hollywood a cruelty-free zone. This action was later followed by West Hollywood’s decision to secure animal care services policies which included a no-slaughter policy for stray and abandoned animals. The City has also focused its efforts on raising awareness of the availability of thousands of abandoned animals in shelters awaiting adoption, even sponsoring local adoption fairs in our city parks, a tradition that continues to this day.

in 2004, the West Hollywood City Council passed an ordinance banning the practice of cat declawing, making West Hollywood the first city in North America to ban the procedure.

in 2008, the city of West Hollywood passed a resolution supporting Proposition 2, which led to a statewide standard for caging chickens,

in 2009, the West Hollywood City Council took a stand against puppy mills and the sale of dogs in local stores from such mills, and

in 2011, the West Hollywood City Council passed an ordinance banning the sale of fur, establishing that it is illegal to sell, offer for sale, exhibit for sale, import, export, trade or distribute any fur product by any means within the city. of West Hollywood on or after September 21, 2013.

