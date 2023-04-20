Florida Expands ‘Don’t Say Gay’; House Approves Anti-LGBTQ Bills | Nation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis added more wins to its agenda targeting the LGBTQ+ community as a state board on Wednesday approved an expansion of what critics are calling the Dont Say Gay Act, and the House passed bills on gender transition treatments, bathroom use and keeping children out of drag shows.
The rule change would ban lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades 4-12, unless required by existing national standards or as part of teaching about reproductive health that students can choose not to follow. This is the time when students become aware of their sexuality.
The proposal will take effect after about a month’s procedural notice, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education.
The DeSantis administration introduced the proposal last month as part of the Republicans aggressive conservative agendathe governor leaning heavily on cultural divides ahead of his impending bid for the White House.
He previously directed questions to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., who said it was intended to clarify confusion around the existing law and reinforce that teachers should not stray from existing curricula.
We’re not taking anything away here, Diaz Jr. said Wednesday. All we do is set expectations so that our teachers are clear that they must teach according to the standards.
The ban has drawn strong backlash from critics who say it marginalizes LGBTQ+ people and contains vague language that leads to self-censorship by teachers. Democratic President Joe Biden called it hateful.
That’s not the only issue bothering LGBTQ+ people in Florida. Also on Wednesday, the House passed a bill to make it a crime to provide gender-affirming health care to transgender minors, another DeSantis priority.
In the image of God, he created them. Male and female, he created them. It’s rock solid, irreversible, validated by science and our medical community. Period, Republican Rep. Chase Tramont said. You are either a man or a woman. It is not subject to his opinion. It is a demonstrable fact.
Democrats have argued that ignoring gender dysphoria in children can be psychologically harmful. They said parents and doctors should make decisions about treatment, not the government.
Trans people are already struggling with feelings of not being wanted, not being accepted, not being loved, not belonging. Do we want to treat them as if they are worthless? said Democratic Representative Marie Paule Woodson. It is a territory in which we have no right to enter.
As they debated, a group of protesters shouted at the bill’s sponsor, Republican Representative Randy Fine, chanting: Racist, sexist, anti-queer, Randy Fine, get out of here.
We know this is all part of the governors agenda to attack our community and take away rights from people disguised as parental rights, said Salvatore Vieira, field manager for Equality Florida, who led the chants. I fully believe in an equal and beautiful Florida for all.
The legislation would allow the state to revoke the food and beverage licenses of businesses that admit children to adult entertainment. The DeSantis administration moved to revoke liquor licenses from businesses that held drag shows, alleging children were present at lewd displays.
The House also passed a bill that will ban people from entering bathrooms other than their sex assigned at birth. It requires bathrooms in public places to be listed as male, female or unisex.
DeSantis has made culture wars a priority as he prepares to run for the White House. Former President Donald Trump and other Republican presidential candidates have increasingly attacked DeSantis’ leadership, including an ongoing feud with Disney, one of the state’s largest employers and political donors.
The entertainment giant publicly opposed Dont Say Gay legislation last year, and as punishment, DeSantis pushed lawmakers to give him control of an autonomous district that Disney oversees at its park properties in theme.
Before a set of new DeSantis appointees could take control of the district, Disney’s board of directors passed restrictive covenants that stripped the new members of most of their powers, blunting retaliation from the governors.
DeSantis ordered the Chief Inspector General to investigate the move by Disney’s boards and promised to take further revenge on the company through legislation.