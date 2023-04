Jonathan Majors denies allegations of domestic violence and abuse; Silent DA – Deadline

Heading for a May 8 hearing in New York on domestic abuse charges, Jonathan Majors’ attorney insists again that the Creed III the actor is not guilty of any allegations of violence. “Jonathan Majors is innocent and hasn’t abused anyone,” attorney Priya Chaudhry said Wednesday night as rumors of potential incidents swirled around his client and Majors continued to be shunned by reps and projects.” We have provided compelling evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false, and we are confident that he will be fully exonerated. When contacted by Deadline, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office made ‘no comment’ today on Chaudhry’s claim or whether other women have come forward to claim abuse by majors. THE Dreams Magazine The star is facing domestic violence allegations in New York after a March 25 incident involving an argument with a 30-year-old woman. The unnamed victim was taken to hospital with “minor head and neck injuries”, according to authorities at the time. Shortly after, Majors’ lawyer, who was hauled before a judge and released in the early morning of March 26, claimed the woman was now saying it was her fault and the actor was actually the one. who had called 911. The latter was verified with law enforcement. However, a thread of texts that were made public in the following days where the alleged victim blamed herself for the incident have not been authenticated by authorities. Three weeks after Majors’ arrest, his manager Entertainment 360 and publicist The Lede Company fired him, as Deadline exclusively reported on April 17, despite his banner’s early 2023 success with two films, Creed III And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, earning over $745 million WW. Being on the other side of the bad headlines saw Major dropped from the feature film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel The man from my basementa Texas Rangers MLB ad campaign and an unannounced Otis Redding biopic from the fifth season. Majors is staying with the MCU cast as Kang the Conqueror, the main villain of Future Phases, a character who appears in Disney+ Loki season 2, and should play in the years 2025 Avengers: Kang Dynasty and 2026 Avengers: Secret Wars. The actor continues to be replaced by WME.

