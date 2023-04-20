5 Movies and TV Shows That Were Filmed in the Fayetteville Area

While several documentaries have been filmed in Fayetteville, a few movies and TV shows have also brought Hollywood stars to the area.

Here are five movies or movies that were at least partially shot in the Fayetteville area, according to the Internet Movie Database Online.

‘Billy Bathgate‘

Billy Bathgate is a 1991 New York gangster film starring Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman, Bruce Willis, Steve Buscemi and Stanley Tucci.

According to Fayetteville Observer records, many local residents were cast as extras during the February 1991 filming at the former Cumberland County Courthouse on Gillespie Street of Hoffmans’ character on trial for tax evasion.

Former Fayetteville Observer reporter Marc Barnes portrayed one of the reporters reacting to the verdict, while Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department bailiff JC O’Connor guarded the press gallery, the Deputy Leroy Park was another extra and court reporter Dewey Melton recorded the proceedings, according to reports.

‘8mm’

The 1999 movie 8 millimeters starred Nicholas Cage, Joaquin Phoenix and James Gandolfini and had scenes filmed in Fayetteville, according to IMDB.

Cages’ character is a private detective hired by a widow who finds 8mm film in a safe that appears to show the murder of a girl.

He tracks down the girls’ mother in North Carolina and continues his investigation of Hollywood’s underground film industry.

‘Cut‘

The 2000 movie Cut starred Tom Berenger, Stephen Baldwin and Dennis Rodman and was filmed at Fort Bragg. Baldwin plays a drug enforcement officer who infiltrates a parachute team after suspecting drugs are being smuggled onto planes and dropped by parachutes.

Baldwin’s character receives skydiving advice from the leader of an army team and later becomes a member of a team amid the drug investigation and confronts the army team during a national skydiving championship.

‘Undercover Boss’

In February 2013, the CBS reality series undercover boss featured the Boston Market on Skibo Road.

The Emmy-winning reality series follows corporate executives as they work anonymously at their own companies before revealing their identities.

Sara Bittorf, brand manager for Boston Market, visited the Fayetteville site and other restaurants to become a cashier, drive-thru attendant and meat carver, according to CBS.

April Hubbard, then assistant restaurant manager in Fayetteville, thought she was taking part in a video documenting the training of a new employee at the Boston market.

“The Girls Next Door”

A September 2005 episode of the E! the reality series The Girls Next Door featured a visit to Fort Bragg.

The series starred Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his three girlfriends.

According to IMDB, Hefners’ girlfriend Bridget Marquardt visited her brother Eddie, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, during the episode.

They meet at a restaurant where Bridget gives Eddie a care package before he is sent on another tour of Iraq, the site says.

According to MarquardtsGhost Magnet podcast websitehis brother, Eddie Sandmeier, was a mortuary affairs specialist and airborne infantryman who deployed four times to the Middle East and was part of the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division’s task force, which helped provide security and relief in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Sandmeier website states that he is now a licensed funeral director in Michigan and also makes memorial casts and masks.

