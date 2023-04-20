Entertainment
Actor Jonathan Majors’ problems worsen as more alleged abuse victims cooperate with authorities Chicago Tribune
As Jonathan Majors prepares for a May 8 court appearance on domestic violence charges, his public relations troubles are about to get worse.
Sources familiar with the matter tell Variety that several alleged victims of Majors’ abuse came forward after his arrest in March and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The prospect of more women waiting behind the scenes would mark a dramatic turn in the case and comes on the heels of Majors publicists and the management company cutting ties with the embattled actor earlier this week.
The DA declined to comment. A representative for Majors did not comment on the filing.
The Creed III star was arrested on March 25 in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan for strangulation, assault and harassment. At the time, an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement that a 30-year-old woman told police she was assaulted by 33-year-old Majors and suffered minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a local hospital. condition. But Majors lawyer Priya Chaudhry launched an immediate and aggressive response, insisting the actor was clearly the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows and suggested the woman was having an emotional breakdown. . A source familiar with the timeline of events said the lawyer released the statement while still behind bars.
Chaudhrys’ husband, Andrew Bourke, is the Majors’ crisis publicist and doubled down on the narrative that Majors was the victim when he posted a series of text messages on March 30 that were meant to be exonerated. In the text exchange, which has not been independently verified, the woman wrote to the majors, I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone and pointed out that she had told the police that it was not an attack. The woman reportedly wrote: “Please let me know you are ok when you receive this.” They assured me that you will not be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw my injuries and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about it. I like you.
A few hours later, the woman allegedly wrote, I know you have the best team and there is nothing to worry about, I just want you to know that I am doing everything I can for my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the [911] the call was about my breakdown and fainting and your concern as a partner due to our previous communication. But for many who were in business with Majors, the text messages had the opposite effect and raised more questions than they answered about why the woman had passed out.
It felt like a bad Lifetime movie. They basically look like textbook text messages from an abused woman, says a person who works with Majors on an upcoming project.
In recent months, Majors had emerged as one of Hollywood’s most promising stars, with a string of high-profile and lucrative roles on the horizon. Now, all eyes are on his future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he’s set to play the lead role of Kang in Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Majors is still attached to star in that movie, which is slated for release on May 2, 2025, and he’s set to hit a $20 million salary, including final compensation. He’s also been signed to star in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to debut in 2026. Disney is monitoring the rapidly changing situation and has time to move deliberately.
The mega-budget tentpole Avengers: Kang Dynasty is set to begin production in the spring of next year. Disney is already deep in business with Majors, given that his specialty label Searchlight acquired the critically acclaimed drama Magazine Dreams, in which he plays a struggling bodybuilder, at the Sundance Film Festival and was set to mount a strong campaign. best actor awards later. this year when the film is released on December 8. Majors has already filmed the second season of the Disney+ series Loki, which is set to launch on the streaming platform in mid-2023.
Disney has the added wrinkle in that the alleged victim of the Manhattan incident also worked this year on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a movie in which Majors was cast third as Kang the Conqueror.
A Disney spokesperson declined to comment.
Separately, Majors is leaving the board of the Gotham Film and Media Institute and his work with the Sidney Poitier Initiative, which was created to support emerging filmmakers. On Wednesday afternoon, Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp sent a memo to the Gotham Board of Directors alerting them to the move.
The industry has been rocked by news that Majors’ publicists The Lede Company and Management 360 had dropped their star client long before his first court appearance next month. At present, WME still represents the majors. In 2018, the agency created a so-called client advisory committee, which makes a recommendation on whether or not to drop a client accused of impropriety. The committee of about 20 staff members – split equally by gender and from a cross-section of divisions – assesses the viability of a client amid charges and considers factors such as whether the client has been charged criminal or civil suit. WME has already dropped clients such as Brett Ratner, Bryan Singer and Armie Hammer. The committee has yet to meet regarding the Majors based on the limited information available.
Still, following the actors’ March 26 arraignment on a complaint involving misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment, other red flags have begun to emerge. Broadway actor Tim Nicolai, who appeared opposite Rachel Weisz in the Public Theater production of Plenty, tweeted that day, I already see a bunch of why didn’t you do anything?! People, people have tried. In the end, a victim had to come forward. It’s both horrible to know that he still does this and also a relief that he may never find again. A group of us are close to people (and sometimes several people) whom we have directly harmed. I don’t know if they will talk about it. It is entirely their decision.
When Variety contacted Nicolai, he replied: I stand by what I wrote. And I support his victims whom I know in the way they choose to move forward. (Nicolai says no one from the Majors camp contacted him as a result of his tweets.)
A judge ordered Majors released on his own recognizance on March 25 with a limited protective order. In the weeks that followed, the actor, a Yale School of Drama alum whose recent credits include Devotion, Da Five Bloods and an Emmy-nominated role in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, was laid off from multiple jobs, including Protagonist Pictures The Man in My Basement. MLB’s Texas Rangers have removed the majors from their 2023 season ad campaign that was set to launch on Friday. And fashion house Valentino and Majors have also mutually agreed that the actor will no longer attend this year’s Met Gala.
In addition to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor is also set to play NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman in the Lionsgate movie 48 Hours in Vegas. With this project, the studio is closely monitoring developments before deciding whether or not to pursue the majors. Other projects in play include Spike Lees Da Understudy for Amazon. A studio source says Majors is still attached to star and produce alongside Will Smith, but the project hasn’t moved forward since it was announced in early March.
I think the truth is that everyone is waiting to see what Marvel will do, says an industry insider familiar with the situation. That doesn’t mean everyone will do the same, but that’s what people are looking for.
(Matt Donnelly and Adam Vary contributed to this report.)
