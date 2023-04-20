Sergio DeFassio, actor and comedian, dies at 70

Actor and comedian Sergio de Fassio has died. (Special)

According to information that appeared in the early hours of this Wednesday, April 19, comedian and writer Sergio DeFassio He died at the age of 70. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack, as the actor underwent surgery a few days ago to place a pacemaker in his heart.

He was Television through their social networks which revealed comedian’s death We regret the emotional death of actor Sergio DeFassio which occurred on the morning of April 18, he commented, indicating that Sergio lost his life on Tuesday and official confirmation would be made several hours later.

One of the actor’s last public appearances was at his friend’s funeral chabelo on March 25. In an interview with local media, he reinforced comments about Xavier López’s generosity when he said that if the friend of all children invited you to his home and you liked one of his pieces of furniture, he would give it to you. as a gift.

He said that on one occasion they asked him for a painting, but shortly afterwards they told him that they did not want the painting, that they catafixiaran for a room to which he answered yes and sent the furniture to whoever had requested it.

(Picture: Instagram)

He also explained that he lost contact with his colleague after Xavier López left the media at the end of his television show.

I don’t know if it hurt you, because then you stop working, you stop making the public and people laugh, especially children. We get sick, that’s how it happens to us, that’s how it happens to actors.

Among the most notable projects in which Sergio has participated are several telenovelas and series such as, Neighbors, Beware the Angel, The ugliest the most beautiful, The jackpot there Guadeloupe roseto only cite a few.

In 2019, DeFassio was detected with a head tumor, which turned out to be malignant. The actor spent more than 30 hours in the operating room as part of his fight against the cyst and that led to him having four surgeries.

After 8 p.m., I didn’t know if I was in heaven or hell. Luckily I heard the nurses when they were bathing me and then I said I was alive, but I couldn’t move, he commented in an interview for the show intruders.

At the time, DeFassio also spoke for the show windowingwhere he explained that one day he bathed he felt a lump on the left side of his head.

Sergio De Fassio at the theatre. (dark room)

Sergio DeFassio was born in October 1952 in the city of Puebla and during his career he was characterized by his comic characters.

One of his first television jobs was on the program Ambrosio’s Rifle and joined later All of everything. Later, he made the jump to television soap operas with The jackpotto which have been added titles such as Soadoras, Seraphim, Carita de Angel there the paths of love

At Televisa, his most remembered works are those of My heart is yours, free to love you there The neighbor.