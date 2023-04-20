Entertainment
‘Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story’ – SCREAMBOX 6/6 Documentary Premiere! [TRAILER]
From his iconic role as Freddy Krueger in thefreddiefilms to go behind the camera with976-MAL,SCREAMBOXcelebrates the horror legend’s renowned careerRobert EnglundwithHollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Storyan epic new documentary coming to the streaming service in June.
Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story will be available to watch on Bloody Disgusting SCREAMBOX as well as Digital on June 6, 2023.
Launched by Weekly entertainment today, watch the trailer below!
The documentary was shot over a two-year period, highlighting the life and career of the classically trained actor and director.
With interviews with Robert Englund and his wife Nancy, as well as other icons of the genreLin Shaye, Eli Roth, Kane Hodder, Tony Todd, Adam Green, Bill Moseley, Heather Langenkampand more, the documentary follows Englund’s career from his early days inBuster and BillieAndstay hungry(with Arnold Schwarzenegger)to his big break in the 1980s as Freddy Krueger to his directorial debut with the 1988 horror film976-MALto his status as an iconic actor in current roles such as Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.
Stalking the screen in near-total silence, Englund forced his way into the public consciousness in the 1984 horror classicfreddie. Requiring few words, his performance showed scope far beyond what was written on the page. Fans couldn’t get enough of his menacing glove and trademark smile. With each new film in the series, Englund’s status as an icon grew until he became one of the most recognizable names in horror. Grossing over $450 million at the box office, theNightmareThe franchise has proven to be one of the most prolific in horror history. Spawning, merchandise, a TV series, and a 2010 remake, Englund’s influence continues to ripple across the genre.
Branching out into other well-known films and TV series, Englund has been thrilling and delighting audiences for five decades. The actor has been featured in series like Stranger Things and Bones, popular filmsUrban Legend, 2001 Maniacs, WishmasterAndHatchetand hosted his own True Terror series with Robert Englund.
Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Storylooks beyond the film credits and examines Englund’s career and his navigation of the cutthroat world of Hollywood.
Co-directed bysmart garyAndChristopher Griffiths(famous forPennywise: Computer history and you’re so cool, Brewster! The story of the night of fear) and written byNeil Morrisand Smart, the film is also produced by Smart and Griffiths withJohn Campopien(Pennywise: The History of Computing),Adam Evans(Leviathan: The Hellraiser Story),Michael Perez(Never Sleep Again: The Legacy of Elm Street) AndHank Starrand produced by and byAdam F. Goldberg, Corey Taylor, Costa TheoAndLaurence Gornal.
This Old Veteran Actor Was Surprised And Flattered To Find Out He Was The Subject Of The DocumentaryHollywood dreams and nightmares, says Englund. Working with directors Gary Smart and Christopher Griffiths and the rest of the team has been a joy because they’re genre fans like me. For Yours Truly, watching the movie is a bit like Mark Twains Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn attending their own funerals. Gary, Chris and Adam (Evans) managed to find old movies and TV shows I forgot I was in. I would come back from the dead! Joking aside, it’s a precise memory of an actors’ journey that dreams of becoming reality.
Co-Director Smart says: Chris and I have been fans of Robert since we were kids, and now having the opportunity to not only become friends with Robert, but to celebrate his incredible career in this love letter documentary is truly a dream come true for us.
[Robert] Englund’s performance inNightmareis iconic, yes, but if you look at horror history, it’s so much more than that, said Brad Miska, General Manager of Bloody Disgusting. Her flair and understated wit helped give birth to the genre ethos we now have. Englund’s humor and natural charisma paved the way for films likeShoutAndcreepyand will continue to inspire actors and filmmakers for decades to come..
|
Sources
2/ https://bloody-disgusting.com/movie/3759005/hollywood-dreams-nightmares-the-robert-englund-story-screambox-documentary-premieres-6-6-trailer/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Katherine Schwarzenegger and Cleobella Launch Mommy & Me Collection – The Hollywood Reporter
- Donald Trump’s indictment draws parallel to South Korea’s prosecution of former leaders
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit today | India News
- ‘Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story’ – SCREAMBOX 6/6 Documentary Premiere! [TRAILER]
- 6 Benefits Of Sandblasting You Should Know
- Airlines, pilots disagree over pilot shortage
- Sergio DeFassio, actor and comedian, dies at 70
- IUP women’s tennis ranks second in the NCAA DII Atlantic Region rankings
- 8 Brands That Are Updating Old Fashion Heritage
- Mystery spiral seen over Alaskan skies linked to Elon Musk rocket. #Shorts #Space #BBCNews
- A teacher shares Turkish rescue experiences from the earthquake
- Safe Passage – Editorial – The Jakarta Post