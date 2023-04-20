‘Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story’ – SCREAMBOX 6/6 Documentary Premiere! [TRAILER]

From his iconic role as Freddy Krueger in thefreddiefilms to go behind the camera with976-MAL,SCREAMBOXcelebrates the horror legend’s renowned careerRobert EnglundwithHollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Storyan epic new documentary coming to the streaming service in June.

Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story will be available to watch on Bloody Disgusting SCREAMBOX as well as Digital on June 6, 2023.

Launched by Weekly entertainment today, watch the trailer below!

The documentary was shot over a two-year period, highlighting the life and career of the classically trained actor and director.

With interviews with Robert Englund and his wife Nancy, as well as other icons of the genreLin Shaye, Eli Roth, Kane Hodder, Tony Todd, Adam Green, Bill Moseley, Heather Langenkampand more, the documentary follows Englund’s career from his early days inBuster and BillieAndstay hungry(with Arnold Schwarzenegger)to his big break in the 1980s as Freddy Krueger to his directorial debut with the 1988 horror film976-MALto his status as an iconic actor in current roles such as Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.

Stalking the screen in near-total silence, Englund forced his way into the public consciousness in the 1984 horror classicfreddie. Requiring few words, his performance showed scope far beyond what was written on the page. Fans couldn’t get enough of his menacing glove and trademark smile. With each new film in the series, Englund’s status as an icon grew until he became one of the most recognizable names in horror. Grossing over $450 million at the box office, theNightmareThe franchise has proven to be one of the most prolific in horror history. Spawning, merchandise, a TV series, and a 2010 remake, Englund’s influence continues to ripple across the genre.

Branching out into other well-known films and TV series, Englund has been thrilling and delighting audiences for five decades. The actor has been featured in series like Stranger Things and Bones, popular filmsUrban Legend, 2001 Maniacs, WishmasterAndHatchetand hosted his own True Terror series with Robert Englund.

Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Storylooks beyond the film credits and examines Englund’s career and his navigation of the cutthroat world of Hollywood.

Co-directed bysmart garyAndChristopher Griffiths(famous forPennywise: Computer history and you’re so cool, Brewster! The story of the night of fear) and written byNeil Morrisand Smart, the film is also produced by Smart and Griffiths withJohn Campopien(Pennywise: The History of Computing),Adam Evans(Leviathan: The Hellraiser Story),Michael Perez(Never Sleep Again: The Legacy of Elm Street) AndHank Starrand produced by and byAdam F. Goldberg, Corey Taylor, Costa TheoAndLaurence Gornal.

This Old Veteran Actor Was Surprised And Flattered To Find Out He Was The Subject Of The DocumentaryHollywood dreams and nightmares, says Englund. Working with directors Gary Smart and Christopher Griffiths and the rest of the team has been a joy because they’re genre fans like me. For Yours Truly, watching the movie is a bit like Mark Twains Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn attending their own funerals. Gary, Chris and Adam (Evans) managed to find old movies and TV shows I forgot I was in. I would come back from the dead! Joking aside, it’s a precise memory of an actors’ journey that dreams of becoming reality.

Co-Director Smart says: Chris and I have been fans of Robert since we were kids, and now having the opportunity to not only become friends with Robert, but to celebrate his incredible career in this love letter documentary is truly a dream come true for us.

[Robert] Englund’s performance inNightmareis iconic, yes, but if you look at horror history, it’s so much more than that, said Brad Miska, General Manager of Bloody Disgusting. Her flair and understated wit helped give birth to the genre ethos we now have. Englund’s humor and natural charisma paved the way for films likeShoutAndcreepyand will continue to inspire actors and filmmakers for decades to come..