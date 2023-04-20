The “Beef” Actor David Choe Controversy, Explained

David Choe, who stars in Netflix BEEF, came under public scrutiny after videos of him describing his raping behavior resurfaced.” The clips are from an episode of the Choes podcast, DVDASA, where he talks about an alleged incident with his masseuse. In the videos, he jokes about getting an erection while on duty. Choe has spoken about dating in the past and says it’s not true. But now, with a new focus on the actor thanks to the success of BEEF, the podcast episode resurfaced and with it, Choe’s criticism. Keep reading for everything we know about the incident.

What did David Choe say?

In 2014, Choe reportedly discussed a sexual encounter with a masseuse on her podcast, DVDASA, which stands for “Double Vaginal, Double Anal, Sensitive Artist.” According to a BuzzFeed News podcast episode story at the time, her co-host Asa Akira asked, You allegedly raped. Choe replied, I just want to make it clear that I admit this is rape behavior. But I’m not a rapist.

Choe later explained that the thrill of possibly going to jail was thrilling. You’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist right now, and the only way to get your dick hard is rape, Akira replied. Cho then replied, Yeah.

Has David Choe responded to the allegations?

Choe has yet to comment on the resurfaced videos, but a month after the podcast aired, News reported that he released a statement suggesting his story was not real. I never thought I would wake up in the late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist, he wrote at the time. It sucks. Mainly because I’m not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists. I think rapists should be raped and murdered.

Three years later, Cho once again addressed his podcast comments on his Instagram. By Brooklyn street artTHE post since deleted read:

How to apologize for a lifetime for having done wrong? Over the past three years of recovery and rehabilitation, I have attempted to answer this question through action and understanding. In my life, I have struggled deeply with an unnatural amount of self-hatred. Most of my life I have been a scared, hurt, and shame-filled person, trying to mask my insecurities with false confidence and outwardly negative behavior to validate myself as worthy. In a 2014 episode of DVDASA, I told a story just to shock and make it look like I had sexually violated a woman. Although I said those words, I did not commit those actions. This does not happen. I have NO history of sexual assault. I am deeply sorry for any harm I have caused anyone through my past words. Non-consensual sex is rape, and joking is never funny or appropriate. I was a sick person at the height of my mental illness and have spent the last 3 years in mental health facilities healing myself and dedicating my life to helping and healing others through love and stock. I don’t believe the things I said although I take full ownership of saying them. Moreover, I don’t condemn anyone and have no ill will towards those who spread hate and speak negatively against me, no one will ever hate me more than I hated myself back then. Today I learned to love and forgive others as much as myself. It has been a difficult journey, but I am grateful to be alive and dedicated to shining the light I have found within myself and living in service

What happened to podcast clips?

The David Young Choe Foundation reportedly emailed Twitter and demanded the videos be removed. Their note read, “On behalf of the David Young Choe Foundation…I would like to submit the information required to remove the copyright infringing media. We would like these videos removed immediately.” Twitter has since deleted the videos from its platform and notified journalists Meecham Whiston Meriweather and Aura Bogado, who were among the first to resurface the clips.

Earlier this week, Bogado tweeted a screenshot of the copyright notice to inform their subscribers, who prompted a statement of the Freedom of the Press Foundation. They wrote: The abuse of copyright takedown procedures to censor journalists is a serious and growing problem. It’s also a glimpse of a post-Section 230 world where platforms fearful of being held accountable for users’ posts remove anything even allegedly defamatory.

Choe still hasn’t responded to the reappearance of the podcast clips. We’ll keep this story updated as we learn more.