Texas Rangers drop actor Jonathan Majors from ad campaign, report says

The Texas Rangers have removed actor Jonathan Majors from an ad campaign set to launch later this week according to a report of Deadline. The campaign was due to coincide with Rangers’ New City Connect shirts, which they will wear for the first time on Friday.

Majors, a Duncanville graduate, was arrested in New York on Saturday for strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said.

New York police responded to a 911 call from an apartment near West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue around 11:14 a.m. and determined that Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, according to a statement from the police.

The woman, who told police she was assaulted, was taken to a local hospital with minor head and neck injuries and is in stable condition.

Police took Majors, 33, into custody without incident, the statement said.

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing.

He didn’t do anything wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clarifying this, the rep said. The Hollywood Reporter.

The Army has removed Majors from its current ad campaign. Majors was the narrator of two commercials at the heart of a larger media campaign that began at the start of March Madness.

Majors’ career was on an upward trajectory before his arrest. The 33-year-old was the star of Creed III And Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaMarvel’s newest movie.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

