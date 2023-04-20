Hollywood Piloting Sun Shuttle West – NBC 6 South Florida





If you live in West Hollywood, the new Sun Shuttle West can get you there. The electric community shuttle is part of a test pilot program with the City of Hollywood and is operated by micro-transit provider, Circuit. Circuit has been successfully running a shuttle service in East Hollywood near downtown and the beach for four years, and now they’re expanding to the West Side. In the east, we know everything is pretty well connected, but the west lacked those transportation options, so we came to Circuit to help bridge that first-to-last mile gap by helping residents get to the places they need to be,” said Alana Wortsman, head of public partnerships at Circuit. Runners can download the app at ridecircuit.com ask for a ride or flag down shuttles if they see one passing on the street. Non-smartphone users can also call 954-303-9057 For just $2 you can ride. You can take a shuttle Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Wortsman said. “If you see a Circuit-branded vehicle, please let us know and the driver will know and he’ll call and t take you where you need to be.” The 12-person van will pick up and drop off passengers at 19 preset locations from I-95 west to the Florida Turnpike between Johnson and Washington streets. The on-demand service is essentially a connector to get people to high-volume areas like Tri-Rail, Memorial Regional Hospital, Target, grocery stores and more.



City of Hollywood One of the biggest ideas here is how can we expand mobility opportunities that don’t require someone to use their car,” Hollywood City Mayor Josh Levy said. reduces carbon footprint and certainly reduces traffic when sharing a ride.” City leaders say ridership has increased and is part of a bigger plan. Our goal is to then show that goodwill and demand to Broward County, which runs the county’s wonderfully expanding mobility advancement program, which is the surcharge that we’ve all paid,” Levy said. will hopefully seed and create new opportunities that the county can then jump on with the MAP system and Broward County Transit and see that these smaller routes that run closer to where people need to be picked up and deposited may be successful in attracting riders in addition to the bus system. The City of Hollywood is currently testing this shuttle service through May 31. More information can be found here.

