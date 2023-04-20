Shehnaaz Gill says Salman Khan giving him a movie break doesn’t mean ‘it’s all settled’: ‘If you’re a foreigner, dhakke khaane padhte hain’

Life is not a viral tweet and a career in Bollywood is no picnic. Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who enjoys an unprecedented loyal following on the internet, says she is under no illusions that just because she is debuting a mega release by Salman Khan Eid, she going to be the “rising star”. At least not yet.

Shehnaaz started her career as a model and started making movies in Punjabi. Her career changed when she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. She did not win the show hosted by Salman Khan, but became one of the most popular contestants of the season, making her a household name.

“I had told Salman sir, the very first week, that I didn’t want the trophy, I just wanted to work with him in his film. Maybe he remembered that,” Shehnaaz told indianexpress. com ahead of its Bollywood debut, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.The action comedy is set to be released on April 21.

Acting was Shehnaaz’s childhood dream, so naturally the anticipation of Big Friday already makes her feel like she’s “flying high.” But the moment the dream came true was not without its hitches. The Punjabi-born and raised actress says her journey in films actually started with a hurtful rejection, which brought her to tears early in her career.

“When I look back, I feel like fate can change at any time. How silly to call someone on set and then reject them. If you want to reject, do it before , not when the person is already there. They said, ‘Oh she’s a kid, how can we take her.’ It hurts me. Now when they were listening to this… Main haath nahi aani (you can’t catch me now), ab toh main bohot badi hogayi hu, apni nazron mein (I have become great in my own eyes). ‘today, I think rejections have to be accepted, that’s fine.

Shehnaaz Gill says his big realization today is that acting isn’t an “easy” job, as many people think. It takes dedication, hard work, passion and above all the will to never give up, especially if you are an underdog. “People casually say, ‘We want to be an actor.’ There are so many women, people who think it’s easy but it’s not. It is a difficult task, it takes hard work to enter the industry. Bohot dhakke khaane padege agar tum outsider ho toh (you have to face many obstacles if you are an outsider). If you have the talent, if you are unique, then you can move on. My personality was unique, so principal nikal gayi (I could advance).

Shehnaaz credits his Bigg Boss journey in particular with being life changing. She wouldn’t get her first Bollywood movie starring Salman, Love and His Fandom, if she didn’t take part in the show, which she dubs her “auspicious debut.”

“If I hadn’t gone to the show, you wouldn’t have interviewed me either. This show gave me a huge platform and my reality made me who I am. Thanks to the show, I also learned a lot about myself, that’s how I react. You learn a lot. Love didn’t happen overnight. I worked very hard. I was on Bigg Boss for four months, and people connected to my reality. It’s really hard to live in this house, you’re really tortured there. I was lucky that people liked me, my reality.

After Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz managed to turn her love interest into a solid fan following. A mention of his name in a tweet guarantees reach and a certain virality. The actress says she’s aware of the overwhelming adulation and is also looking to her fans for “comments”.

“I take their comments, read what they say. They give a lot of feedback on my style! They tell my makeup and hair team how it should be! Like my hairdressers kept telling me to do this, not to repeat that. I love doing my hair in a bun, so every time I ask them to do it, they’re like, “Mom, please don’t, we’re going to get insulted by your fans.” I tell them but I like it, I find it comfortable, but they say, ‘Please don’t do that, it’s a request!’

But with such notoriety at an early stage in her career, is she afraid to keep it? Shehnaaz Gill says she’s not bogged down by popularity or even negativity whenever it comes her way.

“I’m not scared of that fame though. Those who want to leave you will certainly go. My brother is here, he has to go to Punjab now. I asked him to stay back for my movie premiere but he said he had work to do. If he has no love for me, he will leave before Friday. If he loves me, he will stay. We are all travelers… I get a lot of love, so I’m really happy. I am affected by negativity, for about 10 minutes. But then I wonder why I’m affected. So, I divert attention from that. I have a lot to do anyway other than focus on the negativity.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is opened to the world, Shehnaaz says her restlessness will continue and perhaps increase. Getting a Salman Khan movie isn’t the only big step, what you do with that opportunity is what matters. Posted this Friday, Shehnaaz says her career will be defined by the choices she makes and how willing she is to push herself.

“My journey is in my hands. It’s about me how much I want to work on myself, what do I really want to do in life, what kind of characters I want to play. I have a long way to go. I will get movies if I work hard on myself. Not that Mr. Salman gave me an entry, so it’s all sorted. It is completely a lie if people believe that mil gayi hai Bollywood entry mein toh ab ye the rising star (that I am a rising star just because I got an entry in Bollywood).

“I would like to continue like this, but I am aware that I have to work hard. It’s not that I started with sir, that I got a Bollywood movie and now the offers will keep coming. Today, talent is valued and only talented people have opportunities. The world has become smarter today,” she adds.