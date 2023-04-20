New York Daily News report





Actor Jonathan Majors could face more abuse allegations as several women allegedly cooperated with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The star is due in court on May 8 on domestic violence charges brought last month. The 33-year-old actor, who starred in Creed III and played villainous Kang the Conqueror in Marvels Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been charged with assault, attempted assault and aggravated harassment. Jonathan Majors attends the ‘Creed III’ HBCU Atlanta Fan Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (DEREK WHITE/Getty Images) Since his arrest last month, several alleged victims of abuse of the actor have come forward and are working with the prosecutor, Variety reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The initial March 25, 911 call was from Majors, but police responding to a Chelsea penthouse found an injured woman and took Majors into custody. A few days later, he denied choking and assaulting the woman and said through his lawyer that she had recanted. Majors denied the allegations and he maintained his innocence after Wednesday’s report. The daily news flash Days of the week Catch up on the top five stories of the day every afternoon of the week. Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone, his attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement Wednesday. We have provided compelling evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated. The U.S. military recently pulled two ads it filmed featuring majors as part of a $117 million recruiting campaign, though some of that content could be repurposed, officials said. . The publicist cast and management company also severed ties earlier this week, Variety reported, though WME still represents it. A number of other companies and organizations have also dropped him from their projects, though he’s still set to appear in at least one more Marvel movie, according to Variety. The latest accusers came forward after Majors March was arrested, the outlet reported. The prosecutors’ office had no comment to Variety.

