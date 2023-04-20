Microsoft invokes weather events to name threat actors





Microsoft is changing course in how it names threat actors, adopting a weather-inspired taxonomy. Gone are the days of Microsoft naming the elements, trees, volcanoes and DEVs threat actors, said John Lambert, distinguished engineer and corporate vice president at Microsoft Threat Intelligence, on Tuesday. blog post. Threat intelligence companies, including Microsoft, stamp their mark on the threat actors they track by assigning unique names to adversaries. This practice has resulted in a naming convention that inadvertently obscures researchers who follow and share information about the same group. Microsoft’s new threat actor naming taxonomy does not reduce the number of names applied to the same threat actors by researchers in general, but rather organizes groups of threat actors into threat-themed categories. weather report. With the new taxonomy, we intend to bring better context to customers and security researchers who are already dealing with an overwhelming amount of threat intelligence data, Lambert said in the blog post. Simply put, security professionals will instantly get an idea of ​​the type of threat actor they’re dealing with, just by reading the name, Lambert said. According to the new taxonomy, weather events represent an attribution or motivation of the nation-state actor. Nation-state actors originating in or attributed to China now fall under the surname Typhoon, while financially motivated threat actors fall under the surname Tempest. Microsoft’s threat actor naming conventions draw inspiration from extreme weather Membership Surname China Typhoon Iran Sandstorm Lebanon Rain North Korea Melted snow Russia Snow storm South Korea Hail Türkiye Dust Vietnam Cyclone Financial motivation Storm Offensive Private Sector Players Tsunami Influence operations Flood Developing groups Storm SOURCE: Microsoft The naming system distinguishes groups of threat actors within the same weather family by assigning an adjective to the weather event. This includes threat actors with distinct tactics, techniques and procedures, infrastructure, or other patterns identified by Microsoft. Microsoft now tracks certain nation-state players tied to Russia (blizzard), for example, like Midnight Blizzard, Forest Blizzard, and Aqua Blizzard. Nation-state actors linked to Iran include Mint Sandstorm, Gray Sandstorm, and Hazel Sandstorm. Microsoft will temporarily designate clusters of newly discovered, unknown, or emerging threat activity as a storm and a four-digit number. DEV-1101, for example, is now Storm-1101. A storm is converted to a named actor once Microsoft reaches a high level of confidence in the actor’s origin or identity. Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence will update threat actor profiles daily, including tools, techniques, and actions organizations can take to mitigate the threat. Microsoft has unique capabilities to track threats, and the expectation to provide consistent and timely analysis will only increase, Lambert said. In an industry of increasing complexity, confusion, and an overwhelming amount of data, we see an opportunity to provide customers with hyper-relevant threat intelligence enabling them to implement even more proactive defenses.

