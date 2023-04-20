Mani Ratnam says ‘Hindi cinema should stop calling itself Bollywood’





By India Today Entertainment Bureau: Director Mani Ratnam is currently preparing for the release of his film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, on April 28. On April 19, he attended a panel discussion where he spoke about the defining influence of South Indian films on world cinema. The panel was held in Chennai during the CII Dakshin Media and Entertainment Summit. During the discussion, Mani Ratnam said that if Hindi film industry can stop referring to itself as Bollywood, then people will stop identifying Indian cinema as Bollywood. WHAT DID MANI RATNAM SAY? Referring to the fact that Indian cinema is often called Bollywood in the West, Mani Ratnam said, “If Hindi cinema can stop calling itself Bollywood, then people will stop identifying Indian cinema as Bollywood. I’m not a fan of “wood”. Like Bollywood, Kollywood. We have to see it as Indian cinema as a whole. Other panel members included filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Basil Joseph and actor-director Rishab Shetty. ALL ABOUT MANI RATNAM’S PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya and Vikram’s second collaboration following their critically acclaimed 2010 film Raavan. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in ​​the lead roles. Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, Mohan Raman, Sarathkumar and Parthiban are among the supporting cast. Composer AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Ravi Varman are part of the technical team. The second installment of Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. It will take off from the conclusion of the first film, where viewers saw Ponniyin Selvan dealing with his death, as Aishwarya Rai’s Oomai Rani leaps into the sea to save him. The film is funded by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

