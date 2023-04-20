Game Of Thrones mountain actor tore his pecs out in horrific weightlifting accident





At the height of its popularity, Game Of Thrones was one of the biggest TV shows. As a result, THE OBTAINED discard who played people of Westeros have been turned into celebrities, even for those with smaller roles. This includes famous coachbuilder Hafthor Bjornsson, who was Gregor Clegane aka the Mountain Who Rides. Sadly, this same athlete/actor recently ripped his chest muscles in a horrific weightlifting accident. Although known to TV junkies as Sir Gregor, Bjornsson is a highly successful and well-respected strongman who was even named the strong man . But even The Mountain isn’t immune to injury, as we saw this week when he suffered a bench press accident in the midst of competition. According to New York Post , said his injury caused him to tear his pectoral muscles from the bone. You can actually see the incident in a video that has been circulating on Twitter but beware, the sounds of the incident are quite disturbing. Ouch. It certainly looks like a heartbreaking incident, an incident that the Game Of Thrones the actor will likely have to spend a lot of time recovering. Because after bringing in 556 pounds, he ended up sitting on his chest, his pecs ended up badly injured. We’ll just have to wait and see how long it takes for him to be able to compete in strongman competitions again. Today’s best HBO Max deals (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) This accident occurred on April 15, so the injuries are probably still very fresh for Hafthor Bjornsson and his relatives. And since the injury was recorded online, it’s sure to quickly go viral. Although squeamish people may wish they hadn’t seen it. For the part of the towering athlete, he is taken on social media like YouTube and instagram to offer updates on his medical journey and thank the public for their thoughts. His post on this latest account shows the way his pecs are dealing with the tear, and they look sore. Check it out below: Despite the painful injury already circulating online, it seems Bjornsson is in good spirits. Hopefully he can recover, despite how horrific the incident seems…literally. But we’ve seen him undergo some serious body transformations before, especially when Bjornsson 100 pounds . Plus we’ve seen it go through worse than The Mountain all along Game Of Thronesessentially becoming a zombie in the process. The world of Westeros continues to be a part of pop culture, as HBO leans more into IP with the prequel series Dragon House (returning for season 2) The network also recently confirmed that another Game Of Thrones series in development. Could this mean House Clegane will return? It certainly seems likely. It is not clear when Dragon House will return for Season 2, but production is expected to begin any day now. In the meantime, check out the List of television premieres to plan your next binge watch.

