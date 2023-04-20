The comedy quickly rebounded in local clubs, spread to other venues

Whether it’s an open mic night at Funny Bone in Albany, a stand-up at The Comedy Works in Saratoga Springs, or even a touring band at The Egg, there are always plenty of opportunities to laugh in the capital region.

But while comedy has been a strong presence in the region for some time, the scene has seen major changes in recent years, influencing the careers of amateur comedians and the calendars of local venues.

Like nearly every other industry, the comedy scene has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with venues like Comedy Works and Funny Bone closing in March 2020. They didn’t reopen until well before the Next year.

We were the first to close and pretty much the last to reopen, said Tommy Nicchi, the owner of Comedy Works, which resumed shows in August 2021, months after other clubs. There’s really no way to do socially distanced comedy, so we just needed audiences to feel comfortable again to get our business back to where it was supposed to be.

Unlike some other industries, however, which struggled to get back on their feet after being shut down, comedy was able to rebound quickly, again enjoying its pre-COVID success.

The comedy was certainly by far the first to return, the first audience to return in significant numbers, said Peter Lesser, executive director of The Egg.

This quick turnaround was possibly due to two possibilities: First, restarting comedy operations was much easier than for other industries.

It was one of the first things that reopened after COVID because it was a lot easier than putting on a big production with music or theater and that kind of thing, so it picked up where it left off. was arrested, Nicchi said.

Second, the dire and isolating circumstances of the pandemic made people have fun.

People just wanted to laugh, said Stanley Andrucyk, president of AM Productions, an entertainment company that has presented several comedy shows at The Egg.

If anyone had a time when they needed a laugh, it was COVID, Nicchi said.

On top of that, other businesses in the Capital Region are starting to incorporate comedy into their entertainment schedules, including Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady. The brewery, which typically relies on live music as its main entertainment, has hosted a handful of comedy shows over the past two years, the most notable being its annual Comedy Weekend, a fundraiser with the Schenectady Police Benevolent Association, held just last weekend.

It’s something different that we don’t offer as much as we do with live music and stuff like that, so it appeals to a different audience, said Charley Pollard, director of marketing and events at Frog Alley Brewing. .

After last year’s PBA Comedy Weekend, which was relatively successful, according to Pollard, Frog Alley became interested in hosting more stand-up sets. Subsequently, the brewery partnered with the North Country Comedy Club last February to bring in three stand-up comedians for a comedy night. Pollard notes that these types of events bring a different kind of atmosphere that they don’t usually see with their usual live music shows.

With the Comedy Club, I think we see that we find it a little more intimate, we put a lot more tables there, we do more cocktail service so people can sit at their table to enjoy the show, it’s quieter in there, a little darker in there,” Pollard said, adding that Frog Alley hopes to do more comedy shows in the future. [Its] definitely something we want to incorporate into the calendar in the future.

In the future for local comedians

Albany’s comedy scene, with its various clubs and venues, has proven beneficial to local comedians trying to get their start and professional comedians on tour.

For professional comedians, the Albany area is an ideal transit point for comedians to find venues outside of major metropolitan areas.

When comedians are on tour and they need to find a market to work between, say, Buffalo and Boston or Montreal and New York, that was a great market to be able to stop by, Nicchi said. Although we have access to New York, comedy fans don’t always descend on New York; they’ll be waiting for talent to come here, that’s why shows sell out.

Additionally, Andrucyk, who has fronted comedies like John Mulaney, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, praises the audiences that can be found in the Albany area.

It’s a flexible audience with a political mindset because it’s in the state capital, Andrucyk said. They understand comedy trends; they will roll with any political humor, be it a little conservative or a little liberal.

For beginner comedians, on the other hand, local clubs are much more fundamental. According to Nicchi, who manages 12 comedians and owns comedy production company Stand-Up Global, open-mic nights and similar events give amateur comedians the opportunity to gain stage practice, one of the essentials stand-up comedy.

However, while the local comedy scene has its value, Nicchi also points out that it can’t be the end of the world, and that comedians need to take bigger steps to launch their careers.

I would say to you that if you’re a local comedian and you’re thinking of making comedy your full-time career, you should work locally for a little while, but then you have to move to a bigger metro where there’s more time on stage and where there are higher quality comedians pushing you to become better, Nicchi said.

Use social media

Social media can also be a useful tool for comedians to get their name out there. Unlike in the past, when up-and-coming comedians could gain exposure on late-night shows or Comedy Central, comedians can use podcasts, Tik Tok, and other social media platforms to grow their following.

With podcasting, you can actually connect with an audience directly, you don’t need major media outlets to show off, so you’re able to make that direct connection, Nicchi said. Today’s comedians are certainly far more empowered to have the careers they wish to have.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on comedy operations for more than a year, Albany’s comedy scene is operating like it’s never been shut down for the benefit of professional comedians, amateur comedians and public.

Comedy is more popular than ever because it’s more accessible than ever, Nicchi said. Comedy offers an escape for some people, and for other people, on a bad day it makes your day that much better and on a good day it’s euphoric.

Categories: Email Newsletter, Entertainment, Life & Arts