Priyanka Chopra says ‘certain cliques’ in Bollywood made life difficult for her: ‘I was terrified and intimidated, I had weak knees’





Actor Priyanka Chopra addressed his recent comments about being bullied in a corner during his time in Bollywood. She had said in a podcast that politics in the Hindi film industry had partly prompted her to explore new opportunities overseas. In a new interview, Priyanka spoke about what the industry can do to avoid alienating people and said that while she has a lot of friends in the industry, some ‘cliques’ give her back. tough life. In a chat with Film Companion, Priyanka said she was “terrified” and “weak in the knees” when things didn’t work out for her. She started looking for work in Hollywood about a decade ago and started with a starring role in the TV series Quantico.

Priyanka said she got “burned out” in her 20s with the lifestyle she led and the turmoil she found herself in. “I went through a really, really dark phase where I didn’t know how to feel emotionally. I was going through a lot of loss and heartache and change. I just had to take a step back and take time,” he said. she stated. Asked specifically about her comments on politics in the Hindi film industry and what can be done to avoid similar situations, Priyanka said, “The conversation is very important. We are caught in pointing fingers, we are caught in a blame game. Cancel culture is so pervasive in our lives right now and people think it’s the solution to everything, and I completely disagree. It’s never the fault of one or two people; it is society that perpetuates this. We need to start thinking about how we create opportunities and space for others…” She continued, “It was that experience for me, and it wasn’t the industry…I have some amazing friends and I’ve worked with the most amazing filmmakers in the industry, but there are some cliques who will always do that.” She said it is very important for young people today to sift through the noise and understand what really excites them, because otherwise it can become overwhelming. “That’s what I tried to do. Of course I was intimidated, of course I was weak in the knees and terrified. But what I did, I tried to mute the noise and took the next step, then the next step. I didn’t think about the big picture, I didn’t think about where I was going. But I knew if I take one step and make it great, then take another step and make it great, my journey will be great,” she said. During the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard, Priyanka had made headlines for essentially confirming what had long been rumored about her. She said she was ostracized in hindi film industry, which is why she decided to go abroad. His comments sparked controversy in India; while some felt she was ungrateful to the industry that gave her everything, others speculated who she might have been talking about. Priyanka will be the next star of the big-budget Prime Video series Citadel, with Richard Madden. After that, she will star in the romantic comedy Love Again, also starring Sam Heughan.

